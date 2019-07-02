‘Stranger Things 3’ review: a riveting pop-culture smorgasbord

Season 2 of the hugely popular sci-fi horror show ended with a school dance and a kiss for El (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) signaling the youngsters of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, stepping into their teens. The first episode of Season 3, ‘Chapter one: Suzie, Do You Copy?’ opens with a creepy set up of people in white coats doing all manner of dastardly things, waking up slumbering beasts and an evil Darth Vader-like officer who isn’t very kind to non-performing subordinates.

After the familiar red-and-black title sequence and tense music, we meet our old friends. Mike and Eleven are dating and cannot keep away from each other much to the disgust and dismay of El’s adoptive father, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Chief of police in Hawkins. Apart from Mike, Lucas is in a relationship with Max while Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) talks about the love of his life Suzie, who he met in science camp and Will (Noah Schnapp) would rather play Dungeons and Dragons like they used to before the events of Upside Down turned their world topsy-turvy.

On the sets of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 | Photo Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

Unlike the earlier two seasons that were set in autumn, Season 3 is set in the summer of 1985 and goes for a bright colour palette. The new hangout in town is a shiny new temple to consumerism, a mall complete with a theatre, an ice cream parlour and many stores. It is no accident that the youngsters sneak into George Romero’s Day of the Dead. The zombie master’s earlier film, Dawn of the Dead (1978) is an indictment against consumerism with a mall at the centre of action. The citizens of Hawkins are upset by the mall eating up the business of smaller shops, which introduces the mayor of Hawkins, a smarmy image-conscious politician—hopefully the Demogorgon or his companions would make short work of him.

As the youngsters navigate the perilous waters of growing up, there is something rotten in the state of Hawkins and it starts with the rats. Chapter two, which is appropriately called ‘The Mall Rats’ sees El being introduced to the joys of consumerism while pretty Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Mike’s elder sister, struggles to be taken seriously as a writer at The Hawkins Post where she works with her boyfriend Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will’s elder brother, who is in charge of the photography department.

Millie Bobby Brown | Photo Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

Nancy is sneeringly compared to the popular girl sleuth Nancy Drew, but we know that she would prove as talented and tenacious as her storybook namesake as she investigates the strange behavior of the rats in Hawkins. Bad boy Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Max’s older step-brother, continues his fondness for fast cars and rock music. He has all the ladies in Hawkins in a tizzy as he flaunts his body as life guard at the pool. When Dustin’s friends desert him, he finds a sympathetic listener and friend in Steve (Joe Keery) who now works at the ice cream parlour at the mall. Robin (Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) is a new entrant to the series and she works at the ice cream parlour with Steve. Winona Ryder as Joyce, Jonathan and Bill’s mum, is effortlessly riveting as she grieves for Bob (Sean Astin) who was taken in Season 2. Will she get together with Hopkins in Season 3? She seems to be spending time with the boys’ science teacher, Clarke but that could be just to find out why the magnets are behaving so strangely.

The two episodes that were screened had all the things that made the show, which first aired in 2016 such a cultural phenomenon — from the nostalgia of the pop songs (Madonna’s Material Girl was a particularly smart choice) to the clothes and bad hair, the sharp writing, characterisation and thrills. Season 2, felt a little flat as it offered more of the same. By going in a new direction while keeping its core intact, Season 3 offers the right balance of the buzz of the new with the comfort of the old.

(Stranger Things 3 streams on Netflix from July 4, 2019)