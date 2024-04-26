GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Stellar Blade’ game review: Is this the next big character action game?

Stellar Blade shines with stylish combat and gorgeous visuals, but the story falters. Is it worth it for action fans?

April 26, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

Julian Almeida
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

New players in the crowded action game genre are always welcome. South Korean developer Shift Up’s Stellar Blade has been one of the most anticipated games in 2024. Expectations are running high with each teaser leading up to the recent demo, showcasing its intense action featuring the protagonist, Eve, alongside exquisitely crafted adversaries and environments. The question looms: does Stellar Blade live up to the hype generated by years of teasers and previews? Will it ascend to the echelons of beloved titles like BayonettaDevil May Cry, and Nier: Automata?

Who exactly are the formidable foes, the Naytibas, responsible for humanity’s expulsion from Earth? In a sequence reminiscent of Quake II, we witness the decimation of Airborne Squad 7, the valiant attempt to reclaim Earth, leaving only Eve’s pod barely escaping to the planet’s surface. Thus begins Eve’s daring odyssey to rally the remnants of humanity and reclaim their home, all while unravelling the mystery surrounding the formidable invaders and, incidentally, acquiring a diverse wardrobe along the way. (After all, we got to look great while fighting monsters, right?) 

Fans of Nier: Automata will recognise familiar thematic elements in Stellar Blade, although the narrative occasionally veers into uncharted territory, evoking a medley of influences from various games. While the attempt to amalgamate these inspirations into a cohesive whole is evident, Stellar Blade occasionally falls short in the execution. Despite the breathtaking character designs, menacing adversaries, and captivating world-building, the performances leave much to be desired. The story and characters often come across as flat, resembling mere puppets manoeuvred to advance the plot rather than compelling entities in their own right.

Nevertheless, Stellar Blade shines in its world-building, offering ample opportunities for exploration. The fluid combat system propels the action forward, with Eve showcasing a blend of swordplay reminiscent of Sekiro and the graceful agility of Bayonetta, albeit sans the iconic ankle guns. While initially perplexing, introducing Beta Skills adds depth to the combat mechanics, enhancing the gameplay experience as Eve seamlessly weaves devastating combos amidst the chaos of battle.

Stellar Blade
Developer: Shift Up
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Price: ₹4999 on Playstation 5

The diverse enemy roster, particularly the formidable Elite Naytibas, presents a formidable challenge, making combat engagements a highlight of the gameplay experience. While exploration yields rewards in additional outfits for Eve and breathtaking vistas, the platforming segments are frustrating, exacerbated by Eve’s occasionally unwieldy movement mechanics and the cumbersome password input system.

Visually, Stellar Blade is a spectacle to behold, boasting smooth animations, dazzling pyrotechnics, and meticulously crafted environments. The enemy designs, while surreal, add a touch of otherworldly menace to the game, juxtaposed against Eve’s ethereal beauty. However, some outfit choices feel jarringly out of place within the game’s aesthetic, evoking a discordant sensation akin to a misplaced K-pop concert.

Stellar Blade marks a commendable debut for what promises to be a compelling series. Despite its minor shortcomings, the game offers an enjoyable experience, striking a delicate balance between the best elements of its action genre predecessors. Here is hoping that future updates address the platforming issues to further enhance the overall gameplay experience.

