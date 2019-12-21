‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker’ review: Out of tune space opera

Many questioned the need for a Star Wars sequel trilogy. After all, the original trilogy cemented itself into a saga that would live on forever. But no, then came the prequel trilogy in 1999. A need to revive the bitter taste they left was imperative. So now here were are, 42 years and eight films later. To be fair, the sequel trilogy did re-energise the Star Wars spirit. As all good things come to an end, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker bids farewell to the beloved space opera. And as is the case with all the three Star Wars trilogies, the second instalment in each always seems to push boundaries and create an anticipation the last film has to live up to. The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Attack of the Clones (2002) both upped the ante, as did The Last Jedi (2017). Is Rise of Skywalker’s adieu worthy of its predecessors? Unfortunately, not.

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker Director: J. J. Abrams.

Cast: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams.

Story line: Palpatine has returned with a new fleet of craft to destroy the galaxy. Rey and the Resistance have to destroy evil once again.

Episode IX for lack of a better more succinct term, simply tries too hard. Yes, the crux of it all is that the temptation of evil is strong but good should win in the end. But surely, must we be reminded ever so repetitively? Multiple times, in each film too. In Rise of Skywalker, Palpatine has survived and wants to build a Final Order to control the galaxy with the help of Darth Vader’s grandson and commander of the dark side, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Rey (Daisy Ridley) is continuing her training in the Force with Leia Organa (a digitally re-created Carrie Carrie Fisher whose deleted scenes from past films have been strategically used). Palpatine’s Final Order has a new fleet of planet destroying ammunition. The Resistance must save the galaxy. Sound familiar? Because it is. In addition to its derived plot, Rise of Skywalker relies heavily on nostalgia. In a bid to give fans closure, past characters resurface as ghosts, memories, out of the woodwork for assistance, and ever-so-helpful nudges in times of distress. Even Palpatine’s malicious galaxy dominating plans appear gratuitous. The last two films’ gradual introduction to new characters and the steady build-up of anticipation are both completely nullified with Rise of Skywalker’s grand reveal. Even this big twist doesn’t quite fit into the scheme of things when director and co-writer J. J. Abrams narrows it all down to a familial microcosm which feeds on itself.

While fans might take delight in how characteristically typical Episode IX is, anyone remotely uninformed will be left scratching their heads. Still,Abrams does create a visual spectacle with brilliant effects. The new IMAX format does make audiences ‘live’ the movie. Wild waves have never looked so gorgeous, and a star-speckled sky hasn’t been so beautifully twinkling before.

With scores of supporting characters and plenty of action unfurling, there isn’t enough screen time for character development. The usual suspects continue to revel in their friendship: Po (Oscar Issac), Finn (John Boyega), Chewy (Joonas Suotamo) and darling droids BB-8 and C-3P0 (Anthony Daniels). But it all boils down to Kylo, Rey and their will-they won’t-they sexual chemistry. Though Ridley can’t quite command the screen as the last Jedi, Driver’s ambiguous allegiance (Force or the Dark Side) is captivating. A flick of a smirk and his intentions are conveyed. A sliver of a smile and an emotion is manifested. The solace is in how satisfyingly their narrative plays out.

The end of a saga, a thrilling ride in spite of its flaws, but Rise of Skywalker departs well short of a bang that Star Wars epic deserves.