‘Spider-Man Remastered’ review: One of the most enjoyable superhero games out there finally comes to PC

The best part of the game has to be swinging through the city — it is cinematic and almost therapeutic

Julian Almedia
August 13, 2022 11:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Still from the game | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Spider-Man Remastered
Developer and Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Price: ₹2,999 on PC

Until the first Spider-Man hit the PlayStation in 2018, most superhero games, with the exception of the Batman Arkham series, were lukewarm cash grabs or lackluster movie tie-ins. Spider-Man did an incredible job of capturing the sheer velocity of being the web-slinging hero. It brought together the Sinister Six for a memorable encounter. With Sony betting big on the PC gaming crowd and the success of ports such as Death Stranding and God of War, Spider-Man’s foray into PC was inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spider-Man skips the origin story that has been told and re-told over the years. Instead, this story starts with an established hero saving a city while trying to balance his personal life, working as an apprentice to Otto Octavius. An explosive tutorial has you take down Wilson Fisk a.k.a the Kingpin. The void left in the crime world is quickly taken over by The Demons, a shadowy group led by an unknown entity. It is up to Spider-Man and his friends to stomp this evil against overwhelming odds.

The plot of Spider-Man is engaging and propels you across the city at a great pace. While it may seem a tad too long in parts, the excellent mechanics make up for it. All the highs and lows remain from the 2018 Spider-Man. You can play as Mary Jane and Miles Morales (who has his own game now). Also, the in-game Peter Parker’s resemblance to Tom Holland, the actor who plays the character on big screen, is unmissable.

The best part of the game has to be swinging through the city — it is cinematic and almost therapeutic. There are a lot of things to do within the city. And doing them gets you different gadgets and suits. The fight sequences are excellent, too, as you, as Spider-Man, jump between enemies, sneaking in punches and kicks. Like the Batman Arkham series, there are also stealth missions, wherein you have to take down groups of enemies from above.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The game looks incredible on the PC. However, you need a beefy PC to actually get the most out of it, and at 4K. The sheer fluidity of swinging through the city is best experienced in 120 frames per second.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app