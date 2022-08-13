Still from the game | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Spider-Man Remastered Developer and Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Price: ₹2,999 on PC

Until the first Spider-Man hit the PlayStation in 2018, most superhero games, with the exception of the Batman Arkham series, were lukewarm cash grabs or lackluster movie tie-ins. Spider-Man did an incredible job of capturing the sheer velocity of being the web-slinging hero. It brought together the Sinister Six for a memorable encounter. With Sony betting big on the PC gaming crowd and the success of ports such as Death Stranding and God of War, Spider-Man’s foray into PC was inevitable.

Spider-Man skips the origin story that has been told and re-told over the years. Instead, this story starts with an established hero saving a city while trying to balance his personal life, working as an apprentice to Otto Octavius. An explosive tutorial has you take down Wilson Fisk a.k.a the Kingpin. The void left in the crime world is quickly taken over by The Demons, a shadowy group led by an unknown entity. It is up to Spider-Man and his friends to stomp this evil against overwhelming odds.

The plot of Spider-Man is engaging and propels you across the city at a great pace. While it may seem a tad too long in parts, the excellent mechanics make up for it. All the highs and lows remain from the 2018 Spider-Man. You can play as Mary Jane and Miles Morales (who has his own game now). Also, the in-game Peter Parker’s resemblance to Tom Holland, the actor who plays the character on big screen, is unmissable.

The best part of the game has to be swinging through the city — it is cinematic and almost therapeutic. There are a lot of things to do within the city. And doing them gets you different gadgets and suits. The fight sequences are excellent, too, as you, as Spider-Man, jump between enemies, sneaking in punches and kicks. Like the Batman Arkham series, there are also stealth missions, wherein you have to take down groups of enemies from above.

The game looks incredible on the PC. However, you need a beefy PC to actually get the most out of it, and at 4K. The sheer fluidity of swinging through the city is best experienced in 120 frames per second.