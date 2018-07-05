Astute rendition of ragas

Classicism was at its best when Sangeetha Sivakumar presented an outstanding vocal recital in Palakkad. She belongs to the MLV school, having been groomed by the latter’s senior disciple Charumathi Ramachandran.

Adhering to the time-honoured concert ‘paddhathi’ and aligning perfect sruthi, she established a fine rapport with rasikas. She demonstrated her commitment and dedication in all her renditions. Commencing with the varnam of Thiruvathiyur Thyagayya, Karunimpa in Sahana, she moved on to Kantajudimi (Vachaspathi – Tyagaraja) enriching it with an orthodox niraval and pleasing swaraprastharas.

The distinctive flavour of raga Kannada was depicted in her alapana. Her sense of sahitya was revealed in Sri Matrubhootham, Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s popular kriti. Entanerchina of Patnam Subramanya Iyer was a welcome choice at this stage.

Lucid rendition

She made a strong statement in her lucid exposition of Sankarabharanam, showcasing the aesthetics of this major raga. She traversed the entire gamut of the raga, through elegant gamakas and akaaras, touching the panchamam in the upper octave. It was heartening to listen to the less-heard Tyagaraja kriti, Aemi neramu nannubrova. The emphatic niraval at Deenabandhu, suffixed with an array of well-formulated swaras made the rendition powerful.

Sevikka vendumayya (Andolika – Muthuthandavar) was an apt filler before the RTP in Reethigowla. Capturing the melodic nuances of the raga with captivating sancharas, she pleased the audience.

Her manodharma was in abundance in the elaborate thanam. The simple pallavi Taamarasa – dala netrudu Thyagarajuni mitrudu in Adi talam was presented in authentic style.

Besides Reethigowla, ragamalika swaras in Bhairavi, Varaali and Behag were alluring. The moving Nandanar Charithram song Varugalamo ayya (Maanji – Gopalakrishna Bharathi) soothed the mind. A Tamil virutham in Kalyani and Surutti led to Vangakkadal, the last song of Aandal’s Thiruppavai and was the concluding piece of the concert too.

Violinst Trivandrum N. Sampath played his role brilliantly, with a sense of proportion. His raga sketches and swara phrases bespoke of his merits. B. Ganapathy Raman (mridangam) excelled in his accompaniment. His short ‘muthayppus’ deserve special mention. Udupi Sreedhar (ghatam) displayed his maturity. The two produced an enjoyable thani in Adi tala.

The concert was organised under the auspices of Palghat Fine Arts Society, Tharekkad.