Reviews

‘Sabapathy’ movie review: Santhanam’s latest has an exciting plot but is let down by tepid writing

Santhanam in ‘Sabapathy’  

R Srinivasa Rao’s Sabapathy reminded me of Mr. Denton on Doomsday, an episode from Rod Serling’s cult classic TV series, The Twilight Zone. In the latter, fate, personified as a strange salesman, saves a former gunslinger’s life from chronic alcoholism and a fatally dangerous duel by giving him a gun and a tiny bottle of magical potion. Fate, which is usually blamed by humans for their misfortunes, lends a helping hand to a fallen man.

In Sabapathy, too, fate is personified. Fate in this film is a VFX creation — a guy with a longish beard and a baritone voice who sits in a dimly lit room and does strange things like reversing the collapse of a card castle. He, like the salesman in The Twilight Zone episode, intervenes in the life of the struggling and stammering Sabapathy (Santhanam) to make it better.

However, unlike The Twilight Zone episode, which readily evokes philosophical contemplation (as most The Twilight Zone episodes do), Sabapathy, due to its ineffectual screenplay, leaves you with that feeling of showering in lukewarm water on a wet, cold morning. If only the water had been warmer. Because the plot of Sabapathy, although not entirely novel, is solid: a naive nice guy, struggling in life, gets a suitcase full of cash belonging to a corrupt politician. This is the point where Fate decides to intervene in his life. But the build-up to this point and its aftermath are tiresome.

The writing is to be blamed. The build up to the intermission, where Sabapathy finds the suitcase, is tiresome. Some of the scenes between Santhanam and MS Bhaskar work to an extent due to their performances. And, Cooku With Comali-fame Pugazh, who plays Santhanam’s ‘quarter’-loving friend of Santhanam on his big-screen debut, delivers a few one-liners. But barring a few such moments, no lines stick.

The tone of the movie fluctuates wildly in the second half. For a while, it wants to be a madhouse caper with many people chasing after the same object, resulting in comical accidents. But a few moments later, it gets all motivational.

But it was refreshing to see Santhanam not coming up with a one-liner or a retort every two minutes he is on screen. What Sivakarthikeyan did in Doctor, Santhanam does in Sabapathy. Playing an awkward, small-town guy with a stammer, Santhanam, for the most part, does not remind you of Santhanam. Also refreshing to see was the film not veering away from the plot, apart from an unnecessary fight sequence and songs. All this results in a Sabapathy that isn’t long…but had the writing been stronger, it could have been more than just watchable.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ movie review: Nostalgia revisited

‘Kadaseela Biriyani’ movie review: A first-rate cinema experience. You wish it had a little more pulp

‘The Wheel of Time’ review: Get your ‘Game of Thrones’ fix all over again

‘Passing’ movie review: A gossamer treatment of tough, everlasting questions

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ review: A mangled mess, in more ways than one

‘tick, tick...BOOM!’ movie review: Andrew Garfield shines in an honest tribute to Jonathan Larson

‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’ movie review: Nivin Pauly’s comedy ends up being a parody of itself

‘Raja Vikramarka’ movie review: Refreshing narrative

‘Kurup’ movie review: Dulquer Salman’s crime biopic takes too many liberties with a real-life story

‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ movie review: Sometimes smart, sometimes not

‘Love Hard’ movie review: Netflix holiday rom-com is hard to love

‘Red Notice’ movie review: Formula followed right

'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' movie review: Story of a mismatch

‘Sooryavanshi’ movie review: Nursing the other virus

'Eternals' movie review: This 26th MCU film is inclusive and majestic

‘Manchi Rojulochaie’ movie review: A mawkish take on parenthood

‘Enemy’ movie review: A convoluted cat-and-mouse action drama

‘Annaatthe’ movie review: Rajinikanth stars in a loud, listless family saga

‘Army of Thieves’ movie review: Netflix prequel makes for a goofy and fun heist drama

‘Jai Bhim’ movie review: Suriya is earnest and the film is honest. Yet, there are trade-offs
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 7:05:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/reviews/sabapathy-review-santhanam-pugazh/article37581253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY