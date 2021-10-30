‘Romantic’ movie review: Voyeuristic drama

Though immensely talented, young Akash Puri is not quite convincing as a gangster

Those who have watched Akash grow up from being a child actor to his current film Romantic, will vouch that he is still not ready to don a gangster’s role. His juvenile looks don’t quite match his dialogues and action scenes. Why hurry when there are so many college subjects and love stories? Romantic does succeed in engaging the frontbenchers. It has no comedy but provides cheap thrills to certain section of the audience. Songs and cinematography is good but there is nothing new the story has to offer. The film begins with ACP Ramya (Ramya Krishna) arriving in Goa to nab the criminal who killed a cop on duty. Her target is Vasco as well. She narrates this so-called love story of Vasco and Monica and the reason for coming to Goa. Vasco Da Gama, a 20 something youngster turns into a gangster after eliminating the existing one. Why would we root for a smuggler and a criminal? There is a soft side to him as well in the story; he helps the poor by building houses.

The film is dominated with the scenes where the lead pair is lusting for each other. The first time, when Vasco (Akash) stalks Monica (Ketika Sharma), she asks him, “what do you want?” She keeps repeating the question and just when you are exasperated, she breaks into a song, What do you want?. Though the film is directed by Anil Paduri, it has Puri Jagannadh’s signature frames and dialogues; The only remarkable thing is that the dialogues aren't risque like in the mentor’s movies. It has been toned down a bit but that doesn’t mean it is devoid of objectification. Vasco says, in this forest of no rules, Monica is just an animal and makes it clear to his associates that there is no love between them. Same with her, which is why throughout the film they can’t keep their hands off each other. Surprisingly, Monica tells her brother (Uttej) she has fallen for Vasco because there is no option. Be it the visuals, or dialogues, every scene between them is voyeuristic. Ram Pothineni appears for a brief period and so does Puri Jagannadh in a song and it is so clear that the filmmakers are having Ismart Shankar hangover and in a hurry to make Akash another Ustad.

Ketika Sharma makes a confident debut. Akash has the potential and will succeed someday, all it takes is the right selection of a script. Romantic as of now is overdramatic but you can watch for its visual appeal and music.