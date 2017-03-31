Rogue: Excessively familiar note

Puri Jagannath’s most recent outings, including Rogue, has the filmmaker excessively self-referencing his earlier hits. The male lead is unabashed, arrogant and aggressive. There are women who’re tired of him, they label him an animal, an excuse for the storyteller to indulge in voyeurism here. Occasional one-liners sparkle but there’s enough chauvinism and skin show; they all come together in a slick commercial package that mildly entertains and surprises.

Rogue’s tagline ‘Maro Chantigadi Prema Katha’ comes from the fact that Chanti, played by debutant Ishan, is in love with a police commissioner’s sister Anjali (on the lines of Ravi Teja’s Idiot-O Chantigadi Prema Katha where he falls in love with a commissioner’s daughter). An unfortunate violent attack and a betrayal gets him jailed, he finds it better to live without a woman as he deals with post-prison repercussions.

The film’s screenplay is sharp despite the absence of an emotional pull. The characters are caricatures , but what disappoints more is the casting. The male protagonist’s unconventional histrionics and expressions don’t help much. The female leads Mannara Chopra and Angela Krislinzki (for some reason, both of them are named Anjali) lack on-screen charisma. It’s the silly yet enjoyable humour that keeps the film going, thanks to an in-form Ali who plays a beggar modelled on his Pokiri role.

Thakur Anoop Singh, after Singam 3, plays a comedy-antagonist nicknamed Psycho, a jarring background score ‘Psycho Psychasya’ backs him whenever he appears on screen. He calls Chanti his amigo, the usage provides unintentional humour later. There’s some fun when Subbaraju, Ishan and Thakur come together. However, Puri takes commercial liberties too far when a character kidnaps all women named Anjali in Kolkata. A goon creates a ruckus at studio during a live show and threatens to stab a journo, there are abrupt press conferences. On the technical side, the lip sync goes for a toss at several instances in this Kannada-Telugu bilingual.

Except for Subbaraju and Posani, most character artistes have a perfunctory presence, be it Shankarabharam Thulasi, a wheelchair bound Satyadev and Ajaz Khan. Shot at scenic locals across the country, Rogue has appealing music by Sunil Kashyap. Puri’s lustful depiction of the heroine in romantic tracks and song visualisation is shocking. A unique story with potent action sequences and chases would have worked better, sans the director’s done-to-death tropes.

Rogue

Cast: Ishan, Mannara Chopra, Angela Krislinzki

Music: Sunil Kashyap

Director: Puri Jagannath