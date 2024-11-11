‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ game review: A mix of explosive action and ‘80s nostalgia

Since its September reveal at Gamescom, RoboCop: Rogue City has been overshadowed by a flood of high-profile releases. With its modest buzz and retro origins, it might have been doomed to obscurity. However, this gritty action game is a satisfying return to form for a classic ‘80s sci-fi icon, rekindling the spirit of the original RoboCop with its brutal action, dark humor, and dystopian satire.

In Rogue City, players become Alex Murphy, an outstanding cop turned cyborg enforcer after a brutal encounter with a drug kingpin. Rogue City picks up the story following the justice he achieves in the 1987 classic film, delivering all the gritty action and dystopian flair that defined the original movie. The game immerses players in the retro-futuristic world with its distinct ‘80s-style violence and biting political commentary.

The game shines in the subtleties of police work, allowing players to go beyond high-octane action. In between major story moments, players can indulge in side missions like resolving citizen complaints or even issuing parking tickets, reminiscent of the way Persona immerses players in daily life. These tasks may be easy to miss, though, as they are not well-advertised—players need to explore the precinct and talk to characters to uncover them.

Where Rogue City excels is in its portrayal of Murphy’s identity crisis. Memories of his human life resurface, triggering glitches and raising the question: Is he Alex Murphy, loving father and husband, or RoboCop, the city’s relentless protector? This theme provides emotional depth, especially as villains try to exploit his humanity to manipulate public opinion. Voice acting is generally strong, though occasionally overacted, but the overall experience remains compelling.

RoboCop: Rogue City Developer: Teyon Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive S.A. Price: ₹2199 on Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and PC

The combat was initially a concern, as RoboCop’s signature slow movement could clash with typical fast-paced FPS gameplay. Yet, Rogue City turns this to its advantage: RoboCop feels like a tank on legs, with heavy but rewarding combat that channels the feel of an arcade shooter. Battles are explosive and strategic, with players utilising RoboCop’s heavy firepower and impressive strength to overpower foes. A highlight is an encounter with a motorbike gang, where RoboCop can fling bikes and other objects with devastating impact.

The game’s world captures the original’s industrial, gritty vibe, though some character animations can be inconsistent, making RoboCop appear oddly proportioned at times. However, the environment is highly destructible, adding satisfying tactile feedback to the combat.

RoboCop: Rogue City may have its rough edges, but it is a rewarding experience for fans of the original film. Like Fallout does with retro-futurism, Rogue City brings an ‘80s industrial dystopia to life, packed with Easter eggs and RoboCop’s iconic deadpan one-liners. If you are a fan of the franchise, this nostalgic tribute is worth a try.

