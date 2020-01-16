Strings of melody

Haridas Alankode, a disciple of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, displayed his musical prowess at a recital in Palakkad. A former student of Hindustani violinist AP Bhargavan, Hariadas’ training on the violin has helped him master the art of handling the santoor.

In santoor concerts, one raga is taken up for elaborate delineation. Accordingly, Haridas chose raga Bhimplas and portrayed it beautifully in the traditional style through two sections.

In the first section, ‘Anibadh Sangeet’, he developed the raga gradually from base octave notes to top octave notes. He played the raga with gliding techniques in the alaap, for the first segment.

Rhythmic notes

In the second segment, Jod, akin to thanam in Carnatic parlance, was presented rhythmically in a variety of permutations and combinations. Fast-paced musical phrasings marked the third segment Jhala, wherein he traversed through the entire instrument. The ragaswarupa emanated wonderfully in all the three segments. The prayoga ‘Nisagamapa’, often played in these segments, unfolded the charm of the raga.

‘Nibadh Sangeet’, the second section, comprised three compositions (Gath) and tabla artiste Retnasree Iyer joined him on stage.

In Vilambit laya, which was played intially, he played a slow-paced composition in Jap taal, equivalent to Khanda chapu in Carnatic music. In the Madhya laya, Haridas took up a piece in teen taal akin to Adi. In the third, Drut laya, he presented a fast-paced gath, again in teen taal. Handling the santoor deftly, he proved his command over it.

In the concluding session, he played a few folk tunes, initially in Madhyamavathi and then switched over to other ragas such as Sivaranjani, Durga, Bhageswari and finally coming back to Bhimplas, all in light classical style, which won the admiration of the audience.

Retnasree provided excellent support. Her dexterous beats and soft touches were a treat to watch and listen to. The rapport between Retnasree and Haridas was visible throughout the concert.

The programme was held under the auspice of Palghat Fine Arts Society.