An emotional reunion

A recent recital of the usually enacted five scenes from the fourth part of Nalacharitham was a treat. It showcased the solid foundation of systematic training the artistes received and their building on it.

Peesappilly Rajeevan (Damayanti), Kalamandalam Adityan (Kesini) and Ettumanoor Kannan (Nala disguised as Bahukan) were the actors. The opening scene presented Damayanti on the balcony of the royal palace in Kundina along with her friends. The heroine awaits her beloved Nala’s arrival in the palace as King Rituparna’s fastest charioteer. She shares the ebb and flow of her thoughts with her friend Kesini.

Articulate beats

Using a play of fingers on the left face (‘itam tala’) of the maddalam, the hoof-beats resembling Damayanti’s heartbeat, were perceivable to the rasikas. As the chariot comes closer, Damayanti is torn by confusion. Since the chariot’s speed resembles that of the wind, she feels it could be none other than her husband behind the reins. However, she doubts if it’s her husband when she finds a a dark-complexioned, short person in the charioteer’s seat.

In the next scene, Damayanti instructs Kesini to discover the charioteer’s true identity. How Kannan, as Bahukan, prepares his food and spends his leisure time, deserves special mention. The interaction between Kesini and Bahuka turns out to be a mutual test. While Kesini stealthily questions Bahuka to discover his identity, Bahuka in turn pretends indifference when he asks her about Damayanti’s eagerness to remarry.

True colours of Bahuka

After politely indicating to Kesini that it is time for her to leave him to attend to his duties, and after ensuring that she has actually left the scene, Bahuka starts preparing the king’s meal. Kesini, however, spies on Bahuka, who invokes the blessings of the gods so as to make water and fire available for cooking. He also has the power to revive withered flowers and make them fresh again.

Ettumanoor Kannan as Bahuka | Photo Credit: Jawaharji K

Kesini describes to Damayanti what she had observed about Bahukan. Damayanti feels assured that Bahukan is Nala himself and decides to invite him to her guest room for an exchange of thoughts and views. Damayanti is convinced that Bahuka is Nala indeed. Bahuka who transforms back into Nala is sceptical of Damayanti’s fidelity. The couple is reunited thanks to the intervention of the Wind God, who bears testimony to Damayanti’s loyality towards Nala.

Discerning connoisseurs, however, will count this ending of the episode as the moral victory of a faithful wife over her husband who becomes momentarily blinded and unable to see the truth beneath the surface.

Although entitled Nalacharitham’ (‘The story of Nala’ or ‘nara’ meaning man, since l and r are often interchangeable in Sanskrit), the episode ends as ‘Damayanti vijayam’ or ‘Damayanti’s victory’.

All the actors did justice to their respective roles, excelling in all aspects of acting, including contextually appropriate improvisations. The rendition of the play-text into flawless classical music suitable to the stage by Nedumbally Rammohan and Srirag Varma was excellent, but for a few slips in pronunciation. The percussion team provided the ambience congenial to the performance. Kalabharati Unnikrishnan was on the chenda and Margi Ratnakaran was complemented by his disciple Margi Srijesh on the maddalam. The programme was organised by Drisyavedi in Thiruvananthapuram.