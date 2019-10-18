‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’: Neither funny nor spooky

Ohmkar’s Raju Gari Gadhi came without expectations and worked big time. Its success led him into taking stars for the second part but as the canvas got bigger, humour could not match up. Not ready to give up on the series, Ohmkar has tried again, this time it is inspired by, or do we say a remake of, the Tamil film Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 that starred Santhanam as the hero.

In Raju Gari Gadhi 3, Avika Gor returns to Telugu cinema after a gap, and does look fresh and promising enough to be a great marketing strategy but the actor isn’t allowed to show what she is capable of. Her histrionics are reserved for a few final scenes and for most part of the film, she looks perturbed when a man tells her “I Love You”. Ohmkar banks on his brother and hero Ashwin Babu and his rapport with Ali as well as the dialogues written by Sai Madhav Burra. Sadly after the initial promise, the one liners fail to cut deep and at times sound offensive. As the movie progresses it becomes silly, laced with juvenile toilet humour.

Raju Gari Gadhi 3 Cast: Ashwin Babu, Avika Gor, Ali, Brahmaji

Director: Ohmkar

Music: Shabir

No longer lean, Ashwin Babu displays his biceps in an introduction song and we learn that he is an auto driver who whiles away his time with his uncle Ali. Before this, we see Maya (Avika Gor) being stalked by a rowdy who passes out suddenly as he says ‘I Love You’ to her. A doctor (Brahmaji) in the hospital she works in also meets the same fate; and that leads him to conspire with his neighbours against Ashwin who has been causing nuisance in their lives. The doctor is sure that once the hero falls for Maya and proposes to her, he too will be knocked down by the spirit. Throughout the first half, the director keeps the suspense and we wonder why a friendly ghost is guarding Maya from those who seek a romantic association. Maya is worried that something terrible will happen to the hero because she has fallen in love with him, but she doesn’t reveal anything,

In the next part of the story, Ashwin and Ali head towards Kerala to find out Maya’s background. They discover her father is a sorcerer who uses spirits to threaten people and there could be something significant happening in his control. There is another sub-plot involving Urvashi that is anything but logical.

The saving grace of the film is the cinematography and editing. The length of two hours is a great relief, the director has no choice but to end the story once the spirit takes leave of the heroine. The story is definitely a disappointment and hardly does anything to show Ashwin as the lead actor. He’s underexploited.