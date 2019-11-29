'Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru' movie review: An enjoyable romance with an old world charm

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru is a fun, heart warming and cute film that throws up fresh and abundant talent not just in the form of artistes but crew too. The film is set in the picturesque locations of Godavari and the pure, innocent and single-dimensioned characters and their conversations make you feel you are a part of the village and the story. Debut director Ravi Kiran uses familiar situations and ordinary dialogues but an ensemble cast and the prime characters keep you smiling throughout the first half of the film. The director doesn’t have much prolong the story; it slows down a bit post interval but the audience connect with the emotions, which is why you would want to ignore minor flaws.

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak

Direction: Ravi Kiran Kola

Music: Jay Krish

Like we got Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi a few years back, this time it is another duo (Raj Kumar and Yazurved) that brings the house down with their East Godavari dialect and mannerisms. Their rapport is a treat to watch. Kiran Abbavaram shows he is no longer a mere YouTube or a short film sensation — he has the looks and promise to be a part of good stories. Apart from the dialogues that stand out, music uplifts the film and becomes a character. Newcomer Jay Krish uses the music and background score, sometime retro, to bring out the old world charm; sometimes melodious and then loud tunes go with the tonal shift and mood of the script. Rahasya uses her expressive eyes to convey her emotions, and she has a good screen presence.

This film has a single point story, a very thin line… about a young man Raja (Kiran Abbavaram) who falls in love with his classmate in school and struggles to express his feelings to her till the end. Does he eventually talk or not is the last scene and till then the entire screenplay runs on his trials and tribulations. He has congenial company in the form of another two classmates (Raj Kumar and Yazurved) who are willing to bring down the moon to him, they encourage him and instil courage to propose, create a right ambience but Raja doesn’t use the situation to his advantage.

There is a scene in the film where Raja beats a village youngster playing cricket for summoning him as “Orey”. If one sees it as a frustrated Raja venting out his feelings because nothing is happening, he indicates that he beat him for not being given respect. There are a couple of scenes where elders address even children as “meeru” which is a trademark of the people in Godavari districts which is why the film has been titled ‘Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru’ after the names of the lead pair.

Nothing in the film appears new but the new faces and their work keeps you thoroughly engaged. The director, while dealing with the concept of love and expression, gives equal importance to friendship. He shows how selfless friends can be and constantly think of helping each other which is a rarity in today’s world. Every character, small and big, contribute to the story and make an impact. The only irritating part is the intermittent threats issued by the friends to Rani’s bava, a dentist who wants to marry her. Rani’s grandmother also tickles your funny bone while talking of caste and age.