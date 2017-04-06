Disparities find a meeting point

Any comment made on ‘Project Collision’ should come with a rider that the production is a ‘work-in-progress.’ It is a collaboration among three veteran dancers from different genres — Shirley Mordine (Western contemporary dance, U.S.), Hema Rajagopalan (Bharatanatyam, U.S.) and Astad Deboo (Indian contemporary dance, India) — that will be staged in August 2018.

Shirley’s concerns about the role of an aging dancer led her to look at change on a broader spectrum, including the ‘political churning and the collision of cultures and generations’; thus was born the idea of ‘Project Collision’.

Of the presentation, Shirley said, “It has been only three days since the ‘group of three’ has met and workshopped, so you are watching the beginning of something… I cannot make a statement just yet. It is still a mystery to me right now.

We enjoy the process of working with different styles and beautiful dancers, maybe something will stir up; we learn from contradictions. This is, in fact, more daring than working with a storyboard. I know that art lives on, whether you are there or not.”

It was interesting to see how the artists’ works debunked pre-conceived notions. ‘Early Being’ performed by Melissa Pillarella (Mordine & Co.) explored a newborn’s self-discovery; the handling of the baby’s wonderment on seeing its fingers and toes and its unseeing blinks as it wakes up from deep sleep was wonderfully sensitive. One wondered why contemporary dance is seen as solely abstract, when so much could be conveyed through soft expressions and movements.

‘Sahrdaya’ was an old collaborative work between Shirley and Hema that juxtaposed Western contemporary dance with the classical form of Bharatanatyam. True to the title, the dancers, Melissa and Asha Rowland (Natya Dance Theatre), showed empathy; while each danced within their own orbit, there was give and take as they joined in a tapping sequence and mirrored each other’s movements.

(From left) Hema Rajagopalan, Shirley Mordine and Astad Deboo

Adapting techniques

The Bharatanatyam parts included a jati and other movements, some of which seemed contemporised. But Hema disagreed, emphatically stating that her style was pure, having included charis and karanas from the Natya Shastra into her adavu repertoire.

She shared her philosophy of using Bharatanatyam in contemporary ways, in the sense of adapting Western techniques to the classical vocabulary, say for example, using the torso while executing a twirl, bhramari.

In her experience, taking Bharatanatyam into the mainstream in the U.S., involved positioning it specifically as dance theatre, since it involves the physicality of movement as well as emotions or bhava. She emphasised the importance of feelings in dance, that need to be reflected not only on the face, but through every part of the body.

Astad Deboo underlined the importance of bhava as well, but felt it necessary to be internalised. In his opinion, there is too much focus on the face to the exclusion of everything else. His frustration while trying to make a mark with his unique style of dance is well-known; there was a time when his style was deemed either ‘not Indian enough’ by the Westerners or ‘too western’ by the Indians.

Not having a systemised training programme, Astad presented two dancers rather than his dances. Shamsul, a young, successful puppeteer from a disadvantaged background has worked with Astaad for many years, while Jahnavi Saisuresh is a former Kalakshetra student and a Dance Hall artist. Neither of the dancers’ presentations fitted into the theme, but had merit on their own. Shamsul’s act with the self-made big, glassy-eyed puppet showed fine technique and timing, while Jahnavi’s Bharatanatyam- Dance Hall combined moves to Anushka Shankar’s ‘Traces of you’ was more glamorous and perhaps less intense than the other presentations.

The finale brought Astad and the young ensemble cast together in a slow, meditative exploration of space and movement, separately and in pairs, while the master and his trainee mirrored movements and contact improvisation using each other as props. They closed with a short ‘freeze and continue’ episode. This co-existence of disparity is what we can hope to see in the finished work.