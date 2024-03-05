March 05, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

My journey into the world of Persona began with Persona 4 Golden on the PSVita, followed by Persona 5. Before these, I ventured into Persona 3, yet found it challenging to resonate with its themes and narrative despite its massive fan base. The remake of this game released this year, aptly named Persona 3 Reload, underwent a stylistic overhaul to align with Persona 5‘s aesthetic. Contrary to my initial reservations, the refinements in Persona 3 Reload gripped me from the outset.

The narrative unravels in a unique setting where the day does not conclude at midnight but extends into a hidden hour accessible only to select individuals in the secluded Tatsumi Port Island. This phenomenon, known as the Dark Hour, transforms humans into coffins, presenting a haunting spectacle. Our protagonist discovers this upon transferring to Gekkoukan High School, where he encounters the Dark Hour, summons his Persona, and joins the Specialised Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES). This group of students, each wielding their own Persona, embarks on a quest to uncover the mysteries of the Dark Hour by navigating Tartarus, a mysterious tower, all while managing their studies and social lives.

Persona 3 pioneered numerous gameplay concepts that became staples in subsequent entries, such as time management, social links, and the fusion of day and night activities to empower Personas. Persona 3 Reload enhances these elements, adding a layer of freedom reminiscent of Persona 5’s exploration features. Players can now freely explore SEES HQ and The Iwatodai Dorm, engaging in various activities and enriching the gaming experience beyond the original’s constraints.

While the story largely remains the same, the visuals are fresh and new, all lovingly recreated in Unreal Engine. It delves into themes of loss and mortality, potentially unsettling due to its depiction of high school students invoking their Personas through a symbolic act. Despite the controversial imagery, the characters are well-developed, and the game offers an opportunity to engage with their stories on a new level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adopting a third-person perspective in Tartarus and a fixed-angle camera for storytelling enhances the gaming experience and day-to-day activities that enrich the player’s engagement with the game world. Tatsumi Port Island may not mirror Persona 5‘s Tokyo. Still, it boasts its charm and array of activities, underscored by an unforgettable soundtrack.

The battle system is turn-based and very close to Persona 5‘s style, allowing for strategic battles against shadow monsters with the aid of the Evoker-summoned Persona. The game also revisits the concept of capturing and fusing shadows to strengthen one’s arsenal of Personas in the Purple Room. This feature has always been a highlight of the Persona series for me.

There have been so many versions of Persona over the years, each tweaked in some way or another, culminating in Persona 3 Reload, which replaces the original as the definitive edition ready to be experienced by today’s world. A must-buy if you are into Japanese RPGs, Persona series or both.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.