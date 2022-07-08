‘Panni Kutty’ movie review: A harmless comedy that is dead on arrival

A still from ‘Panni Kutty’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 08, 2022 15:46 IST

This Anucharan directorial starring Yogi Babu needed better writing, a bigger budget and a better set of actors

Anucharan’s promising debut Kirumi gave us the belief that he is among the new crop of filmmakers we need to watch out for. Recently, his Suzhal — which he co-directed with Bramma — reaffirmed that belief. Barely a few weeks after basking in the success of the series, Anucharan’s Panni Kutty hits screens. And that is not good news.

A wannabe comedy-of-errors, this Anucharan directorial — supposed to release in 2019 — looks dated with its juvenile plot and an archaic set of jokes that make you want to pull out your hair. Armed with a battalion of comedy actors such as Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Ramar, Thanga Durai and Singam Puli, Panni Kutty tries to play to their strengths, as Anucharan takes the hit.

A piglet runs amok splitting two groups in search of it. At least this seems to be the idea on paper. If that were the case, Panni Kutty needed a meaty script, bigger budget and a better set of actors.

Every “joke” you get is a half-joke. You wait for the actual “joke” to surface at some point but it turned out to be a long and unsatisfying wait. I heard scattered laughs from the cast and crew with whom I caught the show. Perhaps they are obliged to laugh. I am not.

Panni Kutty is currently running in theatres..