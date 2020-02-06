Rhythmic ensemble marked by stroke of brilliance

In Kerala’s musical tradition, generally, rhythm dominates melody. In serpent worship, the Pulluva woman beats the string of her musical instrument called the ‘kudam’ to mark rhythm rather than to produce melodic tones. Only percussion instruments are employed in the prelude called ‘melappadam’ to Kathakali. The ritualistic music called ‘kottippaatisseva’ (service by drumming-cum-singing) is characterised by the single accompaniment namely, the edakka, the so-called ‘sacred singing drum of Kerala’. Similarly, in Thayambaka too rhythm has pride of place.

‘Thaayam’ in old Malayalam means ‘a move in a game such as dice’ or ‘a system’; ‘paka’/ ‘vaka’ may mean ‘variety’ or ‘surprise’ (from the phrase pakachchu nilkkuka). Thayambaka, therefore, may connote ‘a surprising variety of moves’ or ‘a system of variation’.

The structure of the Thayambaka recital is believed to have developed from a symbiosis of classical Carnatic music predominant in Tamil Nadu and the percussion tradition reigning over central Kerala.

Thayambaka performed on the chenda crystallised as a male-dominant ritualistic temple art presented to propitiate the deity. It involved artful exhibition of a veteran chenda player’s skills while his fellow drummers on bass (valamtala) chendas and huge cymbals (ilathaalam) kept the rhythm. In due course, double or treble Thayambaka also came into vogue depending on the number of leading chenda players. Subsequently a handful of female artistes also have entered the arena.

It was mizhavu maestro KN Narayanan Nambiar, who, along with his disciple Kalamandalam Eswaranunni, successfully experimented with performing the Thayambaka on the mizhavu. In due course, it was tested on instruments such as the edakka, villu (bow) and jalatharamgam also. There are specific stages in Thayambaka which showcase its semiotic relationship with the ‘taniavarthanam’ in Carnatic music concerts.

On the beat

Kalamandalam Rajeev and Kalanilayam Unnikrishnan recently showcased their mastery on the mizhavu and the edakka respectively in a 90-minute- recital of mizhavu-edakka Thayambaka in the capital city.

The performance commenced with the slowest conceivable tempo (pathikaalam) with eight beats. Before its conclusion there was a charming display of panchaari nata. The next stage showcased the complexity of atantha: three and four (takkitta, takadhimi). The final stage was irikita in the mid tempo (itakaalam). Vertical beats (neerkool) like thunder bolts raised the drumming to its crescendo along with the rise of heart beats of the audience. And the performance came to a close resembling the sudden stopping of a torrential rain.

Kalamandalam/Margi Sajikumar and Kalamandalam Rahul supported on the mizhavu. Puthukkatu Gopkumar kept the rhythm on the bass chenda. Puthukkatu Balakrishnan and Attoor Madhusoodanan handled the cymbals.

The mizhavu player has to create patterns of rhythm by means of just his fingers, thumbs and palms unlike the chenda player whose strength is enhanced by the stick(s) he wields. The edakka is one of the softest among drums. To employ these instruments to shoulder the work load usually undertaken by the chenda is a formidable task. But Rajeev and Unnikrishnan took on the challenge and came out on top.

During a brief interaction with the audience, Rajeev explained various aspects about innovations in the venture. The programme was held under the aegis of the Kutiyattam Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi at the Vivekananda Cultural Institute.