‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ movie review: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek valiantly try to save this last hurrah

Steven Soderbergh and his two charming leads pull out all the stops, but still cannot muster the moves to power this movie to the finish line

February 11, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Steven Soderbergh returns to the Magic Mike franchise following 2012’s Magic Mike, which the Ocean’s trilogy director helmed, and 2015’s Magic Mike XXL directed by Gregory Jacobs. Magic Mike’s Last Dance has a whimsical charm, some funny lines and some cool moves by Channing Tatum as the titular character. Unfortunately that is not enough to power the movie to the finish line.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Starring: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek Pinault
Story line: Mike comes to London on the invitation of a rich woman to put up a final show
Run time: 112 minutes

Inspired by Tatum’s experience as a male stripper in Florida as a teenager, the films are set in the world of male strippers. Magic Mike’s Last Dance sees Mike’s furniture business going bust in the pandemic. Bartending for a catering business, Mike meets a lawyer, Kim (Caitlin Gerard) from his stripper days at a fundraiser. Kim tells Maxandra, (Salma Hayek Pinault) the host of the fundraiser, about Mike’s special talents.

Max asks Mike for a lap dance and even though he says he is retired and does not dance anymore, he reluctantly agrees and the dance opens various doors of perception in Max’s life. Max is in the middle of an acrimonious divorce, and convinces Mike to come with her to London to choreograph a show at a stately theatre, which Max has got as part of the divorce settlement.

There are many hurdles to be crossed including Max’s soon to be ex-husband throwing many spokes and approvals to be got from rule-bound government officials. Mike and Max also need to confront their feelings for each other. Max’s precocious daughter, Zadie (Jemelia George) provides the voice over while also recounting the history, cultural significance and anthropological roots of dance.

There is an eye-watering water dance in the final performance when all comes right. Ayub Khan Din as the stiff upper-lipped Jeeves has some of the best lines including, “going full metal Downton Abbey”. Magic Mike’s Last Dance has unicorns, ponies, consent, music and hot men with hotter moves, which, when all is said and done... is still not enough to thrust this movie into the stratosphere.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is currently running in theatres

