Reviews

‘Live Telecast’ review: A mishmash of scenes that is soulless and emotionless

A screengrab of ‘Live Telecast’   | Photo Credit: YouTube

Whichever way you look at it, horror is a genre that is dead in Tamil cinema, barring the obvious exceptions like Mysskin’s Pisaasu, Milind Rao’s Aval and Ashwin Saravanan’s Game Over that tried to break away from the genre conventions. Had it been another filmmaker, you wouldn’t care. Live Telecast is by Venkat Prabhu. That is what hurts the most. It is not that Venkat Prabhu hasn’t made bad films. Even in those films, you could see the filmmaker’s stamp throughout — Massu Engira Masilamani comes to mind. It wasn’t a great film. But the moments were well-thought-out and ideas were wild.

Live Telecast
  • Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Anandhi, Ashwin Kumar and Ashwin Kakumanu
  • Director: Venkat Prabhu
  • Storyline: A television crew, comprising once-college friends, is headed by Jennifer Mathew, who comes up with a “unique” programme to capture paranormal experience live on air, until they find themselves trapped in a haunted house for real.

Venkat Prabhu seems directionless in Live Telecast. Not a single scene registers in the seven-episode series. Notice how the episodes are named: The Intro, The Failure, The Plan, The Trap and so on. It appears that Venkat Prabhu took individual episodes and wrote for them, rather than developing a cohesive story. Because, that explains why the scenes keep coming without an order. Even the supposed ‘scary’ part only arrives in the fifth episode, when Jenny (Kajal Aggarwal) and her crew are shooting in a haunted house, live telecasting the process for viewers.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Both the writing and filmmaking are abysmal, even by the standards of Tamil web series. The actors are animated. The plot, if there was any, is outdated. It has a serial-ish quality, thanks to the camera work. The ‘horror’ is tasteless. The jokes are scarier than the scenes that are supposedly meant to send chills. The series is hell-bent on effects rather than emotion. You wonder if someone else had ghost-directed Live Telecast by retaining Venkat Prabhu’s spirit.

Live Telecast is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Comments
Related Articles

‘Framing Britney Spears’ review: We know why the caged pop star sings

‘Parris Jeyaraj’ movie review: Santhanam hits the sweet spot

‘Uppena’ movie review: Romance on the high seas

‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ movie review: Teen trilogy winds down in predictable fashion

‘Kutty Story’ movie review: A peek into new worlds, but with little impact

'Churuli' movie review: A roller-coaster ride down a never-ending spiral

‘Space Sweepers’ movie review: A largely entertaining space adventure that needed a tighter story

‘Malcolm & Marie’ movie review: Fascinating talkathon on life, art and relationships

‘Kalathil Santhippom’ movie review: Missing the right spice

‘Zombie Reddy’ movie review: When the zombies attack Seema

‘Koozhangal’ movie review: A sensational debut from PS Vinothraj that is evocative, visceral and powerful

‘Lahore Confidential’ movie review: An exercise in vain

‘The Dig’ movie review: Ralph Feinnes shines in beautifully meditative period drama

‘Riders of Justice’ movie review: Mads Mikkelsen does a Mads Mikkelsen in a first-rate drama that is not-bad in the middle parts

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ review: Middling YA fantasy fare

‘Palmer’ movie review: A restrained Justin Timberlake anchors a sweet drama that needed a little friction

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ review: Animated comedy is a fun love letter to original classic

‘Tiger’ movie review: A cautionary tale of a flawed champion

Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’ review: Culture, couture and rich people problems
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 12:24:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/reviews/live-telecast-web-series-review/article33827642.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY