Reviewing LEGO Horizon Adventures was challenging, especially with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn’s remaster at the same time. The worlds collided in my mind like, well, LEGO sets. As is customary for LEGO games, this retelling of the Horizon story takes a lighter, more humorous path. However, using the same voice actors in both games made it a unique experience. Hearing Ashley Burch’s usually stoic Aloy crack, LEGO-style jokes felt surreal. While the game does not achieve the emotional depth of its source material, it offers an entertaining summary of the Horizon world.

The post-apocalyptic setting of Horizon Zero Dawn — filled with cybernetic dinosaurs and survival struggles — is reimagined here with an eco-friendly twist. You play as Aloy and her friends Erend, Varl, and Teersa as they protect a lush, green world from sun-worshipping cultists bent on destruction. The grim tone of the original is swapped for a family-friendly narrative with a moral about preserving the environment — a timely message as we face worsening air quality.

With years of experience adapting franchises including Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Marvel, LEGO delivers another lighthearted adventure. While there is nothing groundbreaking, the humour and simplicity make it enjoyable. Those seeking hidden lore or narrative depth will instead find a cheerful story about teamwork and friendship.

The gameplay sticks to the familiar LEGO formula: bash robotic monsters and cultists, crack jokes, explore blocky levels, and repeat. The linear levels are vibrant and engaging, but they lack the open-world freedom of the original games. However, co-op play adds a refreshing element, making it clear that this game is designed for kids or families to enjoy together.

LEGO Horizon Adventures Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Developer: Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo Price: ₹3,999 on Playstation, PC, Nintendo Switch.

Visually, the LEGO aesthetic shines. Fans of LEGO’s physical sets or games such as LEGO Fortnite will appreciate the stunning lighting, bright colours, and signature blocky animations that bring the characters and world to life. Cutscenes and humorous conversations might even tempt you to visit a LEGO store.

Ultimately, LEGO Horizon Adventures succeeds as an introduction to the Horizon franchise for younger audiences. It is a perfect way for kids (10+ years) and their families to bond over LEGO-fied Thunderjaws, Shell-Walkers, and Sawtooths. While it may not resonate with hardcore Horizon fans, it is a colourful, lighthearted entry that captures the LEGO magic.

