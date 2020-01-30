‘Jojo Rabbit’ movie review: Hare Hitler

Apparently, Rabbis use the results of a circumcision as earplugs; Jews are scaly because a man of the race mated with a fish. They have horns and can read minds and are the worst of the worst. That is the ridiculous anti-Semitic garbage that Nazis propagate in Jojo Rabbit. It’s funny no doubt, but in line with the extent of lies those in power can impress upon fragile minds. With his new film, New Zealand darling director Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople) definitively proves that comedy is a powerful tool that can elucidate and satirise a complex issue like intolerance. Based on Christine Leunens's book Caging Skies, Jojo Rabbit is hilarious, poking merciless fun at Adolf Hitler and fascism.

Jojo Rabbit Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson

Storyline: Ten-year-old Jojo’s faith in Nazism is shaken when he meets Jewish Elsa, who’s being harboured by his mother.

It’s the fag end of World War II and ten-year-old Johannes ‘Jojo’ Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) is overzealous about his patriotism to the Aryan race. A part of the Nazi youth group, he spends his days with other young fascists, his loving mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) and an imaginary friend version of Adolf Hitler (Waititi). After being bullied because of his inability to murder a rabbit, the young protagonist is nicknamed Jojo Rabbit. Embarrassed, he accidentally sets off a hand grenade on himself. Injured and recuperating from his wounds, including a limp — “it’s only hurts 80%, so I’m almost better” — Jojo finds a Jewish girl, Elsa hidden within the walls at home. Striving for lofty literary results — a book titled, Yoo-hoo, Jew — he interrogates her to document the ways of the Jew which leads to some comically atrocious revelations.

With a generous, never gratuitous, smattering of whimsy and humour throughout, Waititi’s narrative unravels as seamlessly as the loose hold that Nazism has on Jojo. As the imaginary Hitler, Waititi is in his own skin: playing the silly, pulling faces and talking nonsense. As his redemption arc unfolds, Jojo’s sincerity and innocence remain unwavering, wonderfully captured by the director. As Rosie, Johansson gives yet another brilliant performance of the year after Marriage Story. Her maternal love and kindness is so palpable that it’s almost a heart-warming choke hold. But, the clear winner of Jojo Rabbit is Waititi’s ability to translate the absurdity of the power-hungry. Off note, is a lengthy heil-Hitlering scene involving the Gestapo with a skyscraper-tall Stephen Merchant and his beatifically malevolent smiles.

Waititi’s WWII is sanitised with mere glimpses of the atrocities committed upon Germany’s people. But aggressive depictions of brutality and violence alone cannot convey the horror and pain of tragedy. In using comedy, the director snares a lure that’s just about enticing enough for a sneak peak but before you know it, you’re entirely invested. So much so that it would take someone really heartless to remain unmoved. Hopefully, there aren’t too many of those, since we are at the precipice of history repeating itself.