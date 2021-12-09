‘Jail’ movie review: Dead on arrival

09 December 2021 17:23 IST

By making a film about slum resettlement, Vasanthabalan ends up trivialising their lives and ‘Jail’ pushes the people further down the rabbit hole

In 2019, gana singer Stephen became an internet sensation when his ‘Gumbala Suthuvom’ video song was lapped up by viewers and went on to become a viral hit on YouTube. It was a simple but politically-layered song about Stephen’s friends, their lives and livelihood, and their small dreams and desires.

Following its success, there were several remodelled and TikTok versions of the song, which later came to be known as ‘pullingo’ song, thanks to the lyrics. But beyond its immediate reach and popularity, it brought about a conversation around social stereotypes, especially when a YouTube channel released a video trivialising Stephen and his gang. So much so that the word ‘pullingo’ became a classist slur to box a certain class of people. This video was taken down from the channel after severe criticism.

Now what does this controversial YouTube video have to do with National Award-winning filmmaker Vasanthabalan’s Jail? Both end up trivialising the lives of these people. The difference is that Jail’s intention isn’t to villianise slum dwellers. But it does, unintentionally.

Jail Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Abarnathi and Radhika Sarathkumar

Director: Vasanthabalan

Storyline: Caught in the middle of life and death, Karuna has to save his friend Kalai from the hands of a corrupt police officer.

By making a film about slum resettlement, set against a fictional Cauvery Nagar (though it’s easy to guess that it is based on Kannagi Nagar in Thoraipakkam, OMR), Jail pushes the people further down the rabbithole — from which they have been trying to rise, thanks to the Dalit movement in Tamil cinema.

This hurts because it comes from Vasanthabalan, a filmmaker who understands the importance of social-consciousness. Because, it gives the impression that all that these people from “Cauvery Nagar” do is, get drunk, flirt with women and indulge in anti-social activities, often ending up as drug peddlers.

The characters here talk, behave and present themselves in a way that looks alarmingly superficial. This is another problem the film has: stereotyping the already stereotyped. This ‘stain’ that we have marked on them, not just North Chennai, is drying out thanks to the emergence of Pa Ranjith. But films like Jail aren’t helping for sure, even though they claim to stand with the community — in spirit.

The issue is not about the messaging, but the fact that it does not have one original idea at the centre. There is a beautiful image of three friends, in which Karuna (GV Prakash Kumar) is caught in the middle of his other two friends: Kalai and Rocky. The former seems like a representation of advance, while the latter is a fall back. Jail could have been about Karuna’s choice: whether to advance or retreat. But this sounds more like my reading than the actual film.

Whether it is Veyil, Angaadi Theru or Kaaviya Thalaivan, there was always a sense of authenticity you would find in Vasanthabalan’s films. Here, it has gone for a toss. To simply put, everything looks and feels fake.

In the opening credits, Vasanthabalan credits a few people for their “conversations”. What a wonderful gesture I thought. Perhaps there is a downside too; you shouldn’t always go by hearsay.

Jail is currently running in theatres.