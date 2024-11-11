There is no better time than now to dive into the Horizon series, a remarkable open-world experience that took players by surprise in 2017. When Horizon Zero Dawn debuted, it brought an entirely unique adventure filled with mystery and creativity that few studios today dare to explore. Sony’s gamble on Guerrilla Games, previously known for the Killzone franchise, paid off in a big way, introducing a fascinating world with thrilling lore, excellent storytelling, and a central character who defies conventions.

Set in a world teeming with robotic dinosaurs, Horizon Zero Dawn introduces players to a gripping narrative. Why are there robot dinosaurs, and who created them? Why do people fight them with bows and arrows in tribal style? These were some of the questions when the first trailer dropped in 2017.

If you have not experienced Horizon yet, a glance at the cover art alone is enough to pique your curiosity. The remastered edition for PlayStation 5, featuring stunning visuals and impressive performance, offers a fresh chance to explore this richly detailed world with enhanced graphics and smoother gameplay.

Developer: Nixxies Software, Guerilla Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Price: ₹3,999 on Playstation 5 and PC (₹500 to upgrade if you own the original).

The story follows Aloy, a young outcast of the Nora tribe, on a journey to uncover her mysterious origins. Armed with the “Focus,” a device from a lost civilization, she gradually unearths secrets about why mechanical creatures roam the land. Alongside this journey, Aloy contends with a cultist threat that pulls her into a web of complex revelations. The storyline is packed with twists that keep players captivated, unraveling mysteries that touch on themes of survival, identity, and resilience.

Aloy is a standout protagonist—initially aloof, she does not seek validation or even likability. She is driven by determination, demanding respect rather than adoration. Supported by a compelling cast, including the late Lance Reddick as the enigmatic Sylens, Aloy’s journey is elevated by excellent character development that challenges traditional tropes associated with female leads.

In terms of gameplay, Horizon Zero Dawn builds on familiar open-world mechanics but introduces its own twists. Chief among them is the dynamic combat system, where players can set up traps, strategize attacks, and face off against a variety of mechanical beasts. Whether hunting smaller creatures or massive robotic T-Rexes, crafting traps and plotting battle strategies provides endless excitement that remains engaging, even in the game’s sequel.

The remaster includes the critically acclaimed Frozen Wilds expansion, enhancing the experience with graphics on par with the 2022 sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. Available on PC with ultrawide and super-ultrawide options, DLSS 3 frame generation, and FSR 3.1 support, the remaster’s visual upgrades add rich detail, vibrant foliage, and a more immersive atmosphere that brings the world to life.

At just $10 for current owners of the original, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is a perfect excuse to revisit or discover this gaming masterpiece in its most refined form yet. For new players, it is an opportunity to experience an unforgettable adventure as it was meant to be seen. Highly recommended.

