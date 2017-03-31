Guru: An absorbing sports drama

Guru is a triumph. Sure, it has the predictable tropes of a sports film. A sportsman who couldn’t have his moment of glory is now coaching probables that have no fire in them, or at least haven’t been shown the path. He wants redemption. A coolie in a Vizag slum is his only hope. He wants to channelise her aggression to the sport. But she’s a rebel.

Sudha Kongara’s story doesn’t throw up surprises. Yet, her keen eye for detail and well written characters keep us riveted. She extracts winsome performances from her cast and her technicians are in sync with the rugged terrain.

With a run time of a little less than two hours, Sudha addresses a handful of issues — sports as a means for a job, politics in sports federation, threat of sexual predators and making a case for women empowerment. She does all of this without the ‘look, I’m making an issue-based film’ tone.

The film’s grittiness stems from the characters. Aditya (Venkatesh, in one of his finest performances) is passionate about boxing to the extent of paying a bright spark, Rameshwari aka Ramulu (boxer-turned-actor Ritika Singh), to train at the nondescript academy. If he has attitude, she’s a firebrand. She’s uncouth and abusive, pokes fun at his age and even loses a match on whim. Ritika looks like she’s lived in that slum all her life, born with a devil-may-care attitude. Rarely does one come across such an absorbing performance. When Ramulu and Lux (Mumtaz Sorcar, excellent as the older sister) dance with gay abandon, you cheer on. Santhosh Narayanan’s music accentuates the edginess of the narrative, along with Sakthivel’s cinematography.

Guru is more than a story of boxing. It explores the guru-shishya bond and factors in the infatuation of a student for the mentor. There’s also a delicate thread of sibling rivalry. Lux feels she’d go places if the coach showered her with the special attention he gives Ramulu. Lux wants a job in the police force so that, apart from a decent living, it would earn her and the family respect in the neighbourhood.

The film is also about its supporting characters. Nasser as the junior coach who stands by the brash Ramulu, Tanikella Bharani as Aditya’s sounding board and the girls’ mother who wants them to make a name for themselves are all heart-warming. Sudha doesn’t dwell on any character more than necessary. There’s a back story to each one of them, addressed with brevity. There’s no indulgent flashback or even a photo of Aditya’s estranged wife. When Tanikella Bharani’s identity is revealed, it completes the bond between him and Aditya. Nothing more, nothing less. Zakir Hussain as the slimy coach is spot on.

The initial portions seem a little rushed, with the characters coming off as showy. It takes a while to get used to them and the Vizag that’s beyond the RK beach, but soon, you’re sucked into the story.

Watch Guru to see Venkatesh deliver a nuanced performance, gracefully side stepping to let Ritika take centre stage. I had watched the Tamil version (Irudhi Suttru) and knew the end. Still, I found myself moving to the edge of the seat, with a lump in my throat, all over again.

Guru

Cast: Venkatesh, Ritika Singh

Direction: Sudha Kongara

Music: Santhosh Narayanan