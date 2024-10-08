From the release of the PlayStation 5 Pro to Astro Bot’s success, Sony has been dominating the gaming world. One of the biggest highlights this year is the PC release of God of War Ragnarok, a game that earned critical acclaim in 2022. With new life breathed into it for PC, this release allows more gamers to experience Kratos and Atreus’ epic journey through the Nine Realms.

The story picks up as Kratos and his son, Atreus, are thrust into chaos after bringing on the Fimbulwinter, the harbinger of Ragnarok. Thor and Odin have entered the fray, forcing Kratos and Atreus into a high-stakes battle against gods. Their journey is as much a coming-of-age story for Atreus as it is a tale of Kratos confronting his fate. The narrative is both heartfelt and thrilling, with excellent voice acting, particularly by Christopher Judge as Kratos, and memorable performances from the supporting cast, including Mimir’s witty comic relief.

Stunning visuals and gameplay

One of the biggest advantages of playing God of War Ragnarok on PC is the ability to push the game beyond the graphical limitations of the PlayStation consoles. If your rig can handle it, you are in for a treat — this is Ragnarok as it was meant to be seen. However, the inclusion of Sony’s PSN login requirement might be a deal-breaker for some.

God of War Ragnarok PC Developer: Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Price: ₹3,999 on Steam

As always, God of War shines when it comes to combat. The boss fights are legendary, with Thor’s showdown serving as a standout early in the game. Kratos wields his iconic Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, while Atreus brings his own agile and creative combat style to the mix. Puzzles offer a break from the action, though they may become repetitive on subsequent playthroughs.

New Valhalla expansion

In addition to the base game, the PC release introduces the Valhalla expansion — a roguelike mode where Kratos and Mimir explore the halls of Valhalla. While it does not add much to the main story, it teases what is to come in the God of War series and offers exciting new gameplay challenges.

Despite a few technical hiccups, God of War Ragnarok runs smoothly on most PCs, making it one of the best PlayStation-to-PC ports. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a newcomer, this is the perfect time to dive into Kratos’ Norse saga.

God of War Ragnarok on PC is a must-play for action-adventure fans. Its stunning visuals, captivating story, and epic battles make it a standout title, while the new Valhalla expansion provides fresh challenges. If you have not experienced Kratos’ Norse journey yet, now is the time.

