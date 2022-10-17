If you are a fan of the series ‘Ted Lasso’, you’ll find the inclusion of AFC Richmond to be the best addition in the final EA-FIFA game

Since EA Sports began its iconic FIFA series with FIFA International Soccer in 1993, it has added a game every year. Despite the dramatic changes in consoles, the popularity of the series has only grown significantly. FIFA 23, released on the 29th year of the franchise’s inception, marks an important milestone: it is the last FIFA game from EA Sports. The partnership will cease after 29 long years. The FIFA series will continue but under another studio. EA Sports, meanwhile, will rebrand its football game as EA Sports FC, since it has its own licensing agreement with clubs and players.

All that aside, let us see how good FIFA 23 is. For starters, it seems pretty much the same as FIFA 22, which was pretty much the same as FIFA 21. Each year, however, brings better fixes in technology and updated rosters. For instance, the Hypermotion feature, which was introduced in FIFA 22, is enhanced in the latest game.

Hypermotion uses motion capture and machine learning to bring about more realistic player movements. It resulted in slower gameplay but the animation was a lot more fluid, the stopping power of the goalkeepers increased, and the goal net physics was more accurate. In FIFA 23, one can sense a significant improvement in the animation during dribbling, running, and when the player switches from running to kicking. There is also a new feature called Power Shot, which unleashes a risky but spectacular shot.

FIFA23 Developer: EA Sports Publisher: EA Sports, Electronic Arts Price: ₹3999 on Windows PC, Xbox One and Playstation 5

The career mode from last year is back, too, with a few interesting changes. You can choose to either play as a Football Club Manager or as a Player, which could also go into the managerial path. The inclusion of Playable Highlights allows you to play exciting parts of simulated matches, giving you more control over some of the outcomes. It is effective in both Player and Manager careers. Also added are the personality types: you can choose to be a Maverick player, being more adventurous on the pitch; a Virtuoso, for player assists; or a Heartbeats, where you are the leader of the game.

VOLTA, FIFA’s street football, benefits from Hypermotion. It also gets a new mode called Volta Arcade, a series of innovative ‘Party Games’ including Foot Tennis, Dodgeball, and more. The FIFA Ultimate Team, which is focused on building your dream team, is still ridden with microtransactions. Thankfully, it does not impact the rest of the game.

One of the best additions to the game, if you are a fan of the sports comedy series, Ted Lasso, is the inclusion of the club AFC Richmond. The game lets you play as characters from the series.