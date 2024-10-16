EA Sports FC has continued its legacy, transitioning from the FIFA name while introducing very few changes to its year-on-year formula. With significant investments in new technologies, it is understandable that the franchise needs to recoup its costs in royalties and development. This helps keep one of the most popular sports franchises alive and literally kicking. EA has a winning formula, and staying ahead of the pack comes with benefits — but should you spend your hard-earned money on a game that is essentially a minor upgrade from last year?

The answer largely depends on how much you are interested in the new 5v5 Rush mode. This new mode offers a smaller, faster-paced version of the traditional 11v11 game, designed for quick and fun matches. You can build your own football crew, compete in tournaments, and earn rewards as Rush points, which can enhance your 11v11 experience. A highlight is that goalies are AI-controlled, allowing players to focus on the action.

Aside from the new mode, the game mostly delivers more of the same. Technologies like Hypermotion V remain, providing fluid character motion. The buzzword for this year is “FC IQ,” which taps into the AI trend, allowing you to change team tactics on the fly using real-world data models. This feature will appeal to football fans who enjoy a strategic approach to the game. All of these functions are accessed through the familiar D-pad menu.

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania Publisher: EA Sports Price: ₹4,799 on Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and PC; ₹4,299 on Switch

Beyond the new buzzwords, the core gameplay remains largely unchanged. Updated player rosters and team data for the 2025 season are another excuse for those who absolutely need the latest version. Career mode, Ultimate Team, and other standard features return, although the menu system is in desperate need of an overhaul.

While the graphics and physics engine still hold up, they are showing signs of age in player models. Weather effects, a new addition, can affect the pitch and play styles in realistic ways. However, bugs and rough edges are still present. With such a large player base, it may be time for EA to consider shifting to a live service model, similar to games like Diablo IV, where players can pay for the features and updates they care about most, rather than buying a full-priced yearly update.

In summary, EA Sports FC 25 offers some new bells and whistles, particularly the 5v5 Rush mode. Whether it is worth the full-price upgrade depends on how badly you want updated rosters and the new mode.

