‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ game review: A must-play for fans of the original

April 08, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

Capcom, known for its diverse portfolio, has ventured into unexpected territory with Dragon’s Dogma 2. This medieval-style RPG blends dungeon-crawling adventure with unconventional party mechanics, offering a unique and intriguing gaming experience.

Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s narrative is a fresh start, a tale entirely separate from the first game that feels more like a reboot than a continuation. You step into the shoes of a unique individual, the Arisen, who shares a destiny with a mighty dragon. After the dragon consumes your heart, you are reborn with the ability to summon pawns from beyond the rift. In this iteration of your journey, the world is slowly succumbing to a dragon plague. Your mission is clear: to slay the dragon and ascend to the throne of Sovran of Vernumd, aided by the legions of pawns at your command.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 immediately attracted me with its character creation screen, offering a unique twist-the ability to create cat people. This is not your typical RPG character creation; you can choose between ordinary humans and a race of feline creatures known as Beastren. I was thrilled to recreate my fearless cats, Boba and Miso, into Lord Bobaton as my Arisen and Lady Miso-ya as my first companion pawn. While not as deep as Baldur’s Gate 3, the character creator is still fantastic and allows for a considerable amount of detail. With Bobaton and Miso-ya, I embarked on a thrilling dragon-slaying adventure.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Developer and Publisher: Capcom Price: ₹4,500 on PC and ₹4,399 on Playstation 5 and Xbox

From the opening sequence, Dragon’s Dogma 2 pits you against a giant medusa-like snake monster that is towering and formidable to kill. This established that you will be facing off against some gigantic bosses and otherworldly creatures close to Olympian lore. This is where the battle system shines through, employing simple Devil May Cry-like combo attacks if you are a melee character or interesting ranged attacks if you are an archer or spellcaster. You start with a simple bunch of vocations to choose from, such as standard fantasy fare. However, when you level up to one of the advanced classes, the new Mystic Spearhand is the best. A vocation that transforms you into a medieval Darth Maul, dealing magic damage with your Duospear.

The pawn system returns with enhancements, offering a more refined and interactive experience. AI-controlled and player-generated Pawns are invaluable allies in battle, with improved capabilities such as identifying loot and offering strategic advice. Their distinct personalities add depth and humour to the gameplay, encouraging players to carefully curate their party composition and skills to optimise synergy.

Navigating Dragon’s Dogma 2’s treacherous landscapes and engaging in relentless combat tests players’ adaptability and strategic prowess. Despite a lacklustre narrative, the game’s expansive world teems with opportunities for exploration and conquest, ensuring an addictive gameplay loop of recruiting pawns and refining character builds.

Visually stunning thanks to the RE Engine, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s immersive world is marred by performance issues, particularly on PC and PlayStation 5. While these technical issues detract from the experience, the game’s potential shines through, offering a refined and improved iteration of its predecessor. As Capcom works to address these issues, prospective players may want to wait before diving into this delightful adventure. Nonetheless, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a testament to the developers’ commitment to realising their creative vision, delivering a good experience that surpasses its predecessor in every aspect.