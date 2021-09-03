‘Dear Megha’ movie review: Love and life, in fits and starts

Megha Akash and Arun Adith in the film

03 September 2021 18:00 IST

‘Dear Megha’ offers little by way of performances and narration

The film begins with Megha Swaroop (Megha Akash) trying to kill herself at a railway track but changing her decision in the last few seconds. A crestfallen Megha then shares that she is in search of peace and hopes to find it. The next scene takes us to her college life; obviously, we shall know the circumstances that lead her to the railway track.

Dear Megha is a remake of the Kannada blockbuster Dia, whose Telugu dubbed version was recently streamed on YouTube. Those who have seen Dia might not be too happy with Dear Megha. The first half of the film retains the soul of the original but there is a striking contrast thereafter. Though the dialogues are similar, there is a difference in conveying the meaning.

Dear Megha Cast: Megha Akash, Arun Adith, Arjun Somayajula

Direction: Sushanth Reddy

Music: Hari Gowra

Unlike Dia’s Khushi who is an introvert and barely smiles, Megha is cheerful and has a sunny disposition. Cinematographer Andrews splashes Dear Megha in pinks and bright colours; the wall colours of the two homes of the lead pair makes it clear that the director wanted to bring in some change in the narration.

Megha Swaroop is attracted to Arjun (Arjun Somayajula) in college who is good looking, nice and great at dot drawing. She wants to initiate a conversation with him but holds herself back every time. She wants a valid reason to strike a conversation and by the time she is ready for it, she learns that he left the college. That is just the first surprise; as the film says, life is full of surprises.

Back home a bit later, she finds Arjun getting into the elevator she is in. He has moved into the flat opposite hers. Needless to say, they fall in love. However, before they can discuss their next step, there comes a shock. Unable to face the situation, Megha is depressed and heads to the railway track. More twists and turns follow.

Arun Adith fits the gregarious role and Pavitra Lokesh reprises her role as his mother. Director Sushant Reddy hurries initially and slows down later. Though engaging, the narration seems inconsistent. The songs are good. What stands out is Arun Adith’s performance; Megha Akash disappoints initially but is fine post interval. She comes up with the right expressions.

The film would have done better with impactful performances. Also, the there is Megha-Arjun track has little to root for in the first half so we don’t empathise with them.

Not a great film but not bad either.