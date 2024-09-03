After the viral success of Helldivers, Sony bet big on Concord, now being touted as the biggest flop of 2024. It is a shame because Concord is actually a pretty good game. In recent years, we have seen many great titles like Avengers and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fizzle out by going the GaaS (Games as a Service) route. It is a tough market, but Concord has a lot going for it. However, this game might eventually find its footing as a Free-to-Play title, so at the outset of this review, we advise you to hold on to your money until then.

Concord is essentially a palette swap of Guardians of the Galaxy, with the same quasi-’80s meets sci-fi vibe. Each member of the crew seems like they were designed by the legal department of Firewalk Studios to be just different enough. Yet, there is an unmistakable similarity to characters like Dax, Starlord, and even Dr. Strange. The story and setup of Concord are intriguing but puzzling. It follows a crew of misfits who just got accepted into the prestigious FreeGunners, where they get to shoot up other crews and each other, with the story unfolding in episodic releases.

The voice acting, design, and performances are all excellent, which instantly draw you into this world. The character motivations and designs are solid, although the first episode leaves some confusion about how the story will unfold. What is puzzling is why these otherwise likable characters are shooting each other. The setup might have been more engaging if it followed a One Piece-like scenario, where crews battle it out over objectives, bounties, or more — something akin to Helldivers, where crews do missions together.

However, the game modes presented are the usual fare: kill each other, pick up their cards, and capture the flag. Concord clearly adopts the successful team shooter formula of Overwatch and Valorant, but unlike those games, the missions in Concord do not feel integral to the universe or the story. Instead, it feels like characters are just shooting each other for the sake of it.

Concord Developer: Firewalk Studios Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Price: ₹4,999 on Playstation 5, Xbox and PC

If we set aside the world-building for a moment and focus on the gameplay, Concord is surprisingly fun, especially when experimenting with different characters. The character design is fresh, with some impressive balancing. For example, Haymar, a fire-wielding mage, has unpredictable moves that deal high damage but can also backfire. Lark is an alien with spore attacks that set up interesting sentries. Roka packs a rocket launcher and uses her jetpack to dive at enemies. These are just a few examples of how Concord handles battlefield domination with its diverse roster.

The levels are well-designed, with corridor placements and specially created areas that allow characters with vertical abilities to shine. The game looks fantastic and plays smoothly, with personality, colour, and Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired elements shining through. However, despite all this, Concord is currently struggling with only around 900 concurrent players worldwide on Steam, and it is likely the player base will dwindle further. For a multiplayer service game, a thriving player base is crucial.

This is why it is best to wait until Concord goes Free-to-Play, which seems imminent. At its current price of $40, it is a steep investment when there are plenty of better multiplayer alternatives—especially considering that Valorant is free. So, if you are intrigued by Concord, the best advice is to wait and see.