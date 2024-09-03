GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Concord’ game review: Is This Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired game worth your money?

Sony’s ‘Concord’ flops at launch, yet its Guardians-inspired gameplay shines. Hold off until it goes Free-to-Play for the best value.

Published - September 03, 2024 10:54 am IST

Julian Almeida
Concord

Concord | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the viral success of Helldivers, Sony bet big on Concord, now being touted as the biggest flop of 2024. It is a shame because Concord is actually a pretty good game. In recent years, we have seen many great titles like Avengers and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fizzle out by going the GaaS (Games as a Service) route. It is a tough market, but Concord has a lot going for it. However, this game might eventually find its footing as a Free-to-Play title, so at the outset of this review, we advise you to hold on to your money until then.

Concord is essentially a palette swap of Guardians of the Galaxy, with the same quasi-’80s meets sci-fi vibe. Each member of the crew seems like they were designed by the legal department of Firewalk Studios to be just different enough. Yet, there is an unmistakable similarity to characters like Dax, Starlord, and even Dr. Strange. The story and setup of Concord are intriguing but puzzling. It follows a crew of misfits who just got accepted into the prestigious FreeGunners, where they get to shoot up other crews and each other, with the story unfolding in episodic releases.

The voice acting, design, and performances are all excellent, which instantly draw you into this world. The character motivations and designs are solid, although the first episode leaves some confusion about how the story will unfold. What is puzzling is why these otherwise likable characters are shooting each other. The setup might have been more engaging if it followed a One Piece-like scenario, where crews battle it out over objectives, bounties, or more — something akin to Helldivers, where crews do missions together.

However, the game modes presented are the usual fare: kill each other, pick up their cards, and capture the flag. Concord clearly adopts the successful team shooter formula of Overwatch and Valorant, but unlike those games, the missions in Concord do not feel integral to the universe or the story. Instead, it feels like characters are just shooting each other for the sake of it.

Concord
Developer: Firewalk Studios
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Price: ₹4,999 on Playstation 5, Xbox and PC

If we set aside the world-building for a moment and focus on the gameplay, Concord is surprisingly fun, especially when experimenting with different characters. The character design is fresh, with some impressive balancing. For example, Haymar, a fire-wielding mage, has unpredictable moves that deal high damage but can also backfire. Lark is an alien with spore attacks that set up interesting sentries. Roka packs a rocket launcher and uses her jetpack to dive at enemies. These are just a few examples of how Concord handles battlefield domination with its diverse roster.

The levels are well-designed, with corridor placements and specially created areas that allow characters with vertical abilities to shine. The game looks fantastic and plays smoothly, with personality, colour, and Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired elements shining through. However, despite all this, Concord is currently struggling with only around 900 concurrent players worldwide on Steam, and it is likely the player base will dwindle further. For a multiplayer service game, a thriving player base is crucial.

This is why it is best to wait until Concord goes Free-to-Play, which seems imminent. At its current price of $40, it is a steep investment when there are plenty of better multiplayer alternatives—especially considering that Valorant is free. So, if you are intrigued by Concord, the best advice is to wait and see.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / reviews

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.