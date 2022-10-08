‘Catherine Called Birdy’ review: Charming adaptation of beloved ‘Young Adult’ book

(From left) Andrew Scott, Bella Ramsey, director Lena Dunham and Joe Alwyn pose for photographers upon arrival for the U.K. premiere of the film ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ in London. File | Photo Credit: AP

Life for 14-year-old Lady Catherine, (Bella Ramsey) in 1290, in Stonebridge, England is full of excitement and adventure. There are cottage raisings and hangings, going to fight for king and country in the Crusades or becoming a monk, apart from chasing pigs and rolling in the mud. There is also pleasant times to be spent with her “heart’s brother” the goat boy, Perkin (Michael Woolfitt).

Catherine Called Birdy Director: Lena Dunham Starring: Bella Ramsey, Billie Piper, Andrew Scott, Michael Woolfitt, Lesley Sharp, Dean-Charles Chapman, Archie Renaux, Joe Alwyn, Paul Kaye, Russell Brand Story line: Life and loves of a 14-year-old in Medieval England Run time: 108 minutes

However, as Catherine, who is called Birdy for the many birds she keeps, realises, a lady cannot do any of these fun things. A lady must have “lady lessons,” Birdy’s least favourite words. She must learn to spin and sing, be neat and docile, all to land a good match. Her long suffering nurse, Morwenna, (Lesley Sharp) tries to do what she can to make Birdy more biddable.

When Birdy’s father, Rollo (Andrew Scott, outstanding) realises to his horror, his daughter is his only currency to turn the fortunes of Stonebridge Manor around, he invites a string of wealthy suitors, including a wool merchant (Russell Brand). Birdy is equally determined to sabotage all the proposals. Birdy’s mother, Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper) while empathising with Birdy, tells her, “I’d rather see you settled than seared.”

Birdy’s two brothers, the annoying Robert (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Edward (Archie Renaux), the monk who Birdy is closer to, are fond of their little sister in their own way. When George (Joe Alwyn), Catherine’s favourite and only uncle is back from the Crusades, there is some scope for excitement. As also when Lady Aelis (Isis Hainsworth), Birdy’s best friend comes to stay.

Based on Karen Cushman’s award winning Catherine, Called Birdy (1994), the movie has been lovingly adapted by writer-director Lena Dunham. While some things have been changed around, the spirit of the book has been brought vividly to life.

In the 13th century apart from the gowns and manors, were the very real dangers of child birth and infant mortality. Birdy mourns all the stillbirths her mother suffers. Hygiene obviously is not high on the to-do list in 1290 as Morwenna scolds a muddy Birdy saying, “I bathed you a fortnight ago!”

There is also the fact that people did not have many choices—they definitely could not marry for love. So Aelis is promised to a seven-year-old Duke while her father sent for a new wife immediately after Aelis’ mother’s death. Birdy despite her many machinations is promised to the old and repulsive Shaggy Beard (Paul Kaye) while even dashing Uncle George, having no prospects, marries the wealthy, eccentric widow Ethelfritha (Sophie Okonedo).

Corpus bones or God’s thumbs (Birdy is not able to decide which is a better swear word), life was tough then but fun as well if you knew where to look.

( Catherine Called Birdy is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video)