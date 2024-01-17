January 17, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

Riding the wave of an excellent Assassins Creed launch and with the highly anticipated Prince of Persia reboot on the horizon, Ubisoft has delivered a slew of great games this holiday season. Chief among them is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a title that transforms the lush world of Pandora from the Avatar movies into a personal playground. The game demands considerable hours, may not boast the most compelling story, and has its share of questionable design choices. Nevertheless, it succeeds in providing an immersive world.

Set eight years before the events of the first Avatar movie, the game thrusts players into the perspective of a young Na’vi, the towering humanoid alien from the film. Abducted and subjected to training by the malevolent Resources Development Organisation (RDA) as “Ambassadors,” you and your friends endure years of torture under the strict rule of Director Mercer. Upon your escape, the mission becomes reintegrating with your tribe and repelling the invading humans from Pandora, using their weaponry against them.

While the narrative establishes emotional stakes and motivation for reclaiming Na’vi heritage, it falls short of its potential. Extended cutscenes and insufficient exposition in certain parts hinder the storytelling experience. The initially menacing villains become distant, delivering comical threats through screens or audio. Thankfully, the story fades into the background once the world of Pandora takes centre stage.

Pandora, with its rich alien landscapes, is magnificent on any screen or hardware. Vibrant colours adorn every frame, with the player, a giant alien, dwarfed by expanses of lush vegetation. Owners of OLED and Atmos setups are treated to an overwhelming sensory experience. Despite the game’s tendency to let players explore at their own pace, objectives reminiscent of the Far Cry series are present, providing a refreshing change in pace from past Ubisoft games.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Developer: Massive Entertainment Publisher: Ubisoft Price: ₹4999 on Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and PC

Frontiers of Pandora, a first-person shooter, thrusts players into skirmishes with humans, reminiscent of Call of Duty, using human weaponry. Taking down movie-inspired mechs with punches or giant arrows adds an enjoyable layer. Drawing inspiration from successful open-world games like Horizon, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora boasts satisfying gunplay and excellent traversal mechanics, allowing players to leap vast distances. Navigating the busy terrain with Na’vi senses becomes crucial, leading to unlocking the ability to soar through the skies on a personal steed.

The game’s true star is the visually stunning world crafted by Ubisoft. Similar to Spiderman, this world could serve not only for a single game but as the foundation for a series. The sheer enormity of walking in Pandora is indescribable, with strange flowers retreating as you pass and jungles teeming with life. Frontiers of Pandora offers a breathtaking experience, leaving players breathless at every turn.

To fully appreciate Frontiers of Pandora, consider it a companion to the movies and a realm to immerse yourself in. Rather than dwelling on its lukewarm storyline, the game rewards those who explore, encouraging players to forge their own path and discover the wonders it has to offer.