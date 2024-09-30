‘Astro Bot’ game review: Sony’s genre-bending platformer sets a new standard

What a couple of months it has been for Sony! After the high of Helldivers 2 and the low of Concord, they have now soared to new heights with Astro Bot, a surprise hit that seemingly came out of nowhere. Just as Nintendo has Mario, Sega has Sonic, and Capcom has Mega Man, Sony has had its fair share of mascots over the years, but none has captivated like Astro Bot. While the company is no stranger to blockbuster games, few have matched the sheer delight that Astro Bot brings. It is a refreshing, genre-bending platformer brimming with personality, evoking memories of PlayStation’s past.

In the game, Astro Bots live aboard a massive mothership that bears an uncanny resemblance to the PlayStation 5. Their peaceful existence is shattered when Space Bully Nebulax destroys the ship and steals its CPU. Now, it is up to the adorable Astro Bot to defeat Nebulax, recover the CPU, rescue scattered companions across the galaxy, and rebuild the mothership. The story may sound simple — much like the classic Mario, Bowser, and Daisy setup — but it is a perfect backdrop to launch the adventure.

Astro Bot offers more versatility than Mario, boasting a wider array of moves than the mushroom-powered plumber, while retaining some of Sonic’s speed and fluidity. Astro Bot can punch, spin, double jump, inflate, expand, and even manipulate time, among other abilities. The game brilliantly blends several genres, taking players through familiar PlayStation landscapes like God of War and Uncharted, while introducing flying missions where you control Astro Bot’s speeder bike using the PS5’s DualSense controller. It’s wild, but it works.

Designed to showcase every feature of the PS5, Astro Bot shines in its use of the DualSense controller, incorporating haptic feedback, built-in speakers, and adaptive triggers to create an immersive experience. From using motion sensors to pilot jets to syncing visuals with controller haptics, the game feels like an evolution of what was once seen in the WarioWare series during the Nintendo DS era.

The galaxy-hopping gameplay evokes memories of Super Mario Galaxy, but that is where the similarities end. Astro Bot builds on this foundation with rich nods to PlayStation’s legacy. You will experience God of War-inspired levels where you wield Kratos’ axe, and the gameplay mechanics constantly shift, keeping things fresh. Without giving too much away, the game will challenge your knowledge of PlayStation lore.

Astro Bot Developer:TEAM ASOBI Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Price: ₹3,999 on Playstation 5

While Astro Bot starts off light and easy, it ramps up in difficulty as you progress. The challenge sneaks up on you, especially in boss fights, where it feels like getting hit over the head with a mallet. The platforming is a masterclass in level design, with each stage offering a unique theme and dynamic. The game also does a fantastic job of motivating you to collect everything, from your lost Bot buddies to solving inventive micro-puzzles for coins. It hooks you all the way to a very satisfying conclusion.

If the marketing makes Astro Bot look like another Mario clone, do not be fooled. It is a serious contender for game of the year, not just for its delightful platforming but also for how it showcases the full potential of the PS5. With plenty of Easter eggs and cameos from PlayStation’s storied history, it is a must-play for any fan of the platform.