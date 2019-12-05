A matter of life and death

Aparna Nangiar’s presentation of Dasamam koothu at Vivekananda Cultural Institute in the capital city was diligently choreographed, directed and enacted by her.

Dasamam koothu, which literally means dance based on the tenth part (‘skantham’) of Mahabhagavata, was written off as extinct until Aparna decided to perform it once again. The danseuse has retrieved its traditionally crystallised structure by means of cultural reconstruction with appropriate modifications.

The performance, in eka-ahaarya, involved a unique combination of select features of Koodiyattam and Nangiarkoothu.

Dasamam koothu, also known as Chutala koothu, is traditionally performed near the cremation ground during the rites following the death of an Akkithiripadu (one who officiates over rituals such as Athiraathram). The widows would watch the performance that would extend to six days.

As per a legend, a celestial danseuse who erred while presenting a play in heaven incurred Sage Bharata’s curse. She was then sent to narrate the stories of Lord Krishna near the cremation ground where an Akkithiripad was being cremated. In old Tamil texts, the term ‘chutalaikoothu’ refers to epithets of Siva’s dance at a cremation ground and the concept of Neelasaraswati who sits on a corpse.

Aparna Nangiar | Photo Credit: KP Sukumaran

Aparna’s choice of the episode of Santanagopalam for presentation in the format of Dasamam koothu is appropriate since the story is believed to be functionally equivalent to the celestial tree, which bestows the devotees’ wishes, including the desire to be blessed with progeny.

Aparna’s make-up and costumes were, to a great extent, reminiscent of those of a Nangiarkoothu performer. The ‘thechi’ (Ixora) flowers used to make her garlands and to cover the top of her headgear, along with the absence of customary decorations in gold on her garments, provided a funereal tone to the performance. She explored the potential of emotional and gestural acting in the first half of Santanagopalam.

Deviating from the Nangiarkoothu tradition, and following the Koodiyattom pattern, Aparna handled on her own the spoken word or ‘vachikam’ too of the performance text although it consisted of just two short Sanskrit quatrains.

A father’s grief

The narration commenced from a scene showing a pious Brahmin entering Krishna’s court holding his ninth son’s body in his arms. He had lost eight sons earlier. Krishna, however, turns a deaf ear to the Brahmin’s tale of woe. Arjuna, who is affected by the Brahmin’s tale, offers to save the life of the Brahmin’s next child. He vows to immolate himself if he fails.

Aparna impressed the audience by transforming into the characters of the Brahmin, Krishna, Yama and Arjuna.

The percussion was handled laudably by Kalamandalam Narayanan and Kalamandalam Rajiv on the mizhavu and ably supported by Kalanilayam Unnikrishnan on the edakka. Saritha Krishnakumar handled the tala. The performance was held under the aegis of the Kootiyattam Centre of the SNA.