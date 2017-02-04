Kanupapa: A wasted thriller

If any of the Telugu audience have seen Drishyam (Malayalam) and Manyam Puli (Puli Murugan), they will find it difficult to stay away from this one. That is, they will definitely be curious about this crime thriller and its denouement. Mohanlal’s choice of scripts these days has been impeccable — be it in Telugu or Malayalam. The actor has also produced the movie and it is directed by Priyadarshan, with whom he had done innumerable films in the past. In Kanupapa (Oppam), Jayaram (Mohanlal) is a visually impaired caretaker of an apartment. The handicap appears only incidental, the man goes about his work normally and takes care of his family and has also pooled resources for his sister’s wedding.

A retired judge Krishnamurthy (Nedumudi Venu) in the apartment is raising a little girl Nandini in a boarding school but only Jayaram is privy to that information as the former trusts him. On the fateful day, Krishnamurthy draws a huge sum from the bank and back at his apartment, he is found dead and the cash goes missing. Obviously Jayaram is blamed for the murder and theft and the onus is on him to find the killer and also ensure Nandini’s safety.

We understand that the blind are gifted with extrasensory abilities but in a thriller like this, the realism of Malayalam movie gives way to a highly dramatic Telugu film where a tortured Jayaram at the police station suddenly warns the cops and beats them to pulp.

The moment the killer is identified, you lose interest in the story and care less to know how his end would be drafted. The writing is very weak and the climax portion is extremely tiring and long drawn. One notable aspect is that you don’t empathise with Jayaram despite his handicap as there are no wrong steps at all. The villain played by Samuthirakani becomes a joke despite a proper background score and a grim ambience. Vimala Raman does good work and there is some situational humour at the apartment when the cops arrive to investigate. Difficult to believe that the police department is so inept and leaves it completely to a visually impaired person to nab the killer. Technical finesse comes through but the promising plot gives away slowly as it reaches the finale. Baby Meenakshi shines nevertheless and is an asset to the story.

Kanupapa

Cast: Mohanlal, Samuthirakani

Direction: Priyadarshan

Rating: 2/5