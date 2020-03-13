Raveena Tandon champions Prince Charles’ ‘namaste’, tells ABC News to ‘do some homework’

Raveena Tandon tells ABC News to ‘do some homework’ after their post on Prince Charles’ ‘namaste’

13 March 2020 15:52 IST

The Bollywood star was responding to the American news outfit terming Prince Charles’ namaste a ‘prayer-like gesture’

ABC News called the Indian namaste, a ‘prayer-like gesture’ when Prince Charles used it recently during a public event, instead of shaking hands, as a measure advocated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As the tweet and accompanying video did the rounds on social media, it didn’t go down too well with Indian users, and finally Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon asked the channel to do their research properly, in response to the post.

Sharing the original ABC News tweet, Raveena stated, “It’s a “Namaste”. Do some homework @ABC.”

Just hours after her tweet, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra also posted a video of herself doing the ‘namaste’ on different public occasions and wrote, “It’s all about the Namaste. An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!”

Earlier, Salman Khan had also spoken up for the namaste as the traditional way of greeting, instead of the universal handshake, as a means to counter the coronavirus scare.

COVID-19 was recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).