Raveena Tandon booked by Amritsar police for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Amritsar police has booked Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, a senior official said on Thursday.

A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, the president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of a show that aired on Christmas eve.

The complainant alleged that “the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt..”.

The FIR was registered at Ajnala police station here under section 295-A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

“We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held,” Amritsar Rural SSP, Vikram Jeet Duggal said.