Entertainment

Raveena Tandon booked by Amritsar police for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh also booked

Amritsar police has booked Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, a senior official said on Thursday.

A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, the president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of a show that aired on Christmas eve.

The complainant alleged that “the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt..”.

The FIR was registered at Ajnala police station here under section 295-A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

“We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held,” Amritsar Rural SSP, Vikram Jeet Duggal said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment
crime, law and justice
Amritsar
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 5:45:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/raveena-tandon-booked-by-amritsar-police-for-hurting-religious-sentiments/article30402567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY