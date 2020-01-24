Entertainment

Rata Tata’s Instagram photo as a 20-something has the Internet captivated

Ratan Tata’s ‘throwback’ photo from his L.A days has gone viral on social media

Ratan Tata’s ‘throwback’ photo from his L.A days has gone viral on social media   | Photo Credit: Instagram

The Indian industrialist’s ‘throwback’ photo from his L.A days has gone viral on social media

The former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata posted a picture from his days in Los Angeles as a youngster — and surprise, surprise — the Internet loves it!

The ‘throwback’ picture has gotten almost 4,00,000 likes as of now within just a day of posting and has been shared extensively on the social networking site by people pleasantly surprised at Tata’s appearance from his younger days.

 

The 82-year-old posted the image with the caption, “I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about ‘throwbacks’ and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday”

The picture of Ratan Tata as a 20-something is assumed to be taken when he worked with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles in 1962, after completing his B.Arch degree from Cornell the same year.

