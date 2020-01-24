Rata Tata’s Instagram photo as a 20-something has the Internet captivated

The former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata posted a picture from his days in Los Angeles as a youngster — and surprise, surprise — the Internet loves it!

The ‘throwback’ picture has gotten almost 4,00,000 likes as of now within just a day of posting and has been shared extensively on the social networking site by people pleasantly surprised at Tata’s appearance from his younger days.

The 82-year-old posted the image with the caption, “I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about ‘throwbacks’ and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday”

The picture of Ratan Tata as a 20-something is assumed to be taken when he worked with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles in 1962, after completing his B.Arch degree from Cornell the same year.