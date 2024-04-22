GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranveer Singh files FIR after his deepfake endorsing political party goes viral

Soon after the video went viral, Ranveer Singh warned the audience on X by writing, Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn

April 22, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Last week, a video of Ranveer Singh went viral on the Internet in which the actor could be seen voicing his political opinion. File

Last week, a video of Ranveer Singh went viral on the Internet in which the actor could be seen voicing his political opinion. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

An FIR has been filed against the social media handle promoting the deepfake video of Ranveer Singh, the actor's spokesperson said on Monday.

Last week, a video of Singh went viral on the Internet in which the actor could be seen voicing his political opinion.

Also Read | AI-generated deepfake videos, voice cloning emerge as potential threats during election season

In the original clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, was a snippet from an interview the actor gave when he was in Varanasi for a fashion show.

According to the spokesperson, Singh has filed a police complaint and the FIR has been lodged for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell.

"We have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh," a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement.

From IT bots to AI deepfakes: The evolution of election-related misinformation in India 

Soon after the video went viral, the actor warned the audience on X by writing, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (Beware of deepfake, friends)"

Before Singh, an AI-edited clip of superstar Aamir Khan went viral on social media. The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a deepfake video of Khan in which he is purportedly seen promoting a political party, an official said.

