March 28, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Remember the title track ‘Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe’… sung by Ram Miriyala from the 2022 blockbuster DJ Tillu that soared up the charts? Well, the singer now gears up to captivate movie buffs again with the song but with new lyrics in the movie’s sequel Tillu Square releasing on March 29. While Tillu Square has Achu Rajamani and Ram as music directors, his two new compositions (besides the recreated title track) include ‘Radhika’ and ‘Ticket eh Konakunda’.

“The songs in DJ TIllu depicted the protagonist Tillu’s character,” says Ram. “In Tillu Square too, the songs are situational and explain his condition.” Radhika’, a fun song written by Kasarla Shyam depicts the hero’s struggles in love. “It does not generalise but the lyrics try to evoke humour.”

Composing only two songs in Tillu Square instead of the whole album does not bother the independent musician. Composing and singing for films is only a part, he asserts. ”I am not focussed only on cinema. I used to write my own compositions, present them on stage and later upload on YouTube. After watching those songs, people began to approach me for movies but would ask me to compose a few songs. I enjoyed the process as I don’t want to take the responsibility of composing an album for a movie.”

Distinct style

Often seen in trousers and shirt with a scarf wrapped around his neck and a black cap, Ram has cultivated a distinct style of his own. He feels artists from different creative fields try to create a look of their own. His scarf and cap are symbolic, an attempt to be one among the working class. “I feel as if I am with common people trying to be their voice in pain and pleasure.

Power of music

His diverse music resonates with different kinds of songs and themes including socially relevant issues. His powerful voice entertains, makes you fall in love, calms the mind, inspires and raises issues. He used to volunteer for medical camps and participate in food distribution drives since his younger days but found a connect through music. “Once I began to compose and write, I realised music is a weapon, which lets me serve in a different way in which I can reach more people than volunteering. I can positively influence people through music.”

Future projects

One of his favourite numbers is ‘Oooru Palletooru’ from Balagam. He calls it ‘manasuku daggaraina paata (song which is close to the heart) and says, “I am from a farmer’s family and could identify with every word written in it. I connect to the lyrics of this stirring song. I didn’t want anyone else to sing but me; it was as if I owned the song.”

He is looking forward to Aye, his next film project to release in May (he has composed two songs of which ‘Sufiana’ has already been launched) and a couple of independent songs this year. ‘Anandam’ (happiness) depicting the world is beautiful was earlier presented as part of Jaggi Vasudev’s Mahashivratri celebrations in 2023 and has been slightly tweaked now. “With a positive approach, one can see beauty in everything. We can find great things even in small aspects,” he says crooning a few lines: “Dhyasa toh chesedi dhyaname, tanmayam ayi chesedi yogame, nuvvu chese panilone daivtyaani vetukovachu…

When he is not playing with his seven-year-old daughter Meera, he likes to travel and listen to Hindustani and Carnatic music, African folk, Reggae and (late) Jamaican singer Bob Marley. “These days, people are going through a lot of pain and suffering and slipping into depression. I want to give them solace through my music. I am writing a song which says, ‘I am like your brother or friend; come, talk to me; I am always there for you.”

