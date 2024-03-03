ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth with family arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

March 03, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year

ANI

Actor Rajinikanth arrives to attend pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar

Superstar Rajinikanth along with his family arrived in Jamnagar for day three of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

In the videos captured by paps, Rajinikanth can be seen making his way towards the venue in a car.

ALSO READ
Kareena Kapoor, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Janhvi Kapoor and others light up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Shah Rukh Khan during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture, and how she is passionate about it, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh on stage at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows from L to R, billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, son Anant and wife Nita, posing for a photograph as guests gather to celebrate Anant’s wedding in Jamnagar, India

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes. First, I wanted to celebrate our roots... Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US