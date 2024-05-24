Rajinikanth receives Golden Visa from UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism

Superstar Rajinikanth has received a Golden Visa from the UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, the actor thanked the government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for the honour.

Rajinikanth said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from the Abu Dhabi government. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi government, and also to my good friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support.”

Rajinikanth, who was recently in Abu Dhabi, also paid a visit to the popular Abu Dhabi Mandir during his trip, and was given an official tour of the temple.

On the film front, the Superstar last appeared in Nelson’s Jailer, which was a blockbuster, as well as an extended cameo in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Laal Salaam. He also recently finished shooting for TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will release in October 2024 and stars the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. Next up, the star has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie in the pipeline.

