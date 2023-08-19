HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Rajinikanth meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow

Rajini watched the movie “Jailer” with U.P. Deputy Chief Minister Keshv Prasad Murya.

August 19, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Lucknow

ANI
Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on August 19, 2023.

Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on August 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor Rajinikanth has met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success .“... It’s God’s blessing that the movie is becoming a hit,” he told ANI.

Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Video Credit: NI

Earlier, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He also visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered prayers. He spent an hour meditating at 'Yagoda Ashram' in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the actor for his acting skills and said, “I also got a chance to watch a film titled ‘Jailer’. I had watched Rajinikanth’s many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still he with his performance, he increases the importance of the film.”

'Jailer,' which was released in theatres on August 10, has grabbed the box office by storm. In India, the film's eight-day total collection stood at Rs 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Rajinikanth plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in ‘Jailer’. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.