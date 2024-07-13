The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant tied the knot on Friday at a star-studded event attended by celebrities from across the globe.

While the international list of celebrities includes reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, American actor and pro wrestler John Cena, and Nigerian rapper Rema, the Indian personalities that were present at the event included almost the entire top rung Bollywood actors. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan, the list also included cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to yesteryear great Krish Srikkanth and latest sensations Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

The entourage from down south was led by Rajinikanth, Suriya, Jyotika, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj, Atlee and Nayanthara.

Rajinikanth was spotted along with his family. The veteran actor, along with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and groom Anant Ambani himself, was seen dancing in the ‘baraat’. Suriya and Jyotika attended the event in traditional wear while which was also the case with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, as well as Nayanthara and her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The three-day wedding extravaganza is the final stop in a string of lavish parties the family has hosted since March. The couple were engaged in January 2023 and the Ambanis have hosted three lavish pre-wedding parties. After a small dinner for exclusive guests on Saturday, there’s also a grand reception on July 14.

(With inputs from agencies)

