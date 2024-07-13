ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Surya, Nayanthara and Yash: South Indian personalities spotted at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Updated - July 13, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Anant tied the knot with Radhika, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive

The Hindu Bureau

Southern celebrities spotted at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding | Photo Credit: @varindertchawla/Instagram

The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant tied the knot on Friday at a star-studded event attended by celebrities from across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anant Ambani weds Radhika Merchant: Son of Asia’s richest man marries in the year’s most extravagant wedding

While the international list of celebrities includes reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, American actor and pro wrestler John Cena, and Nigerian rapper Rema, the Indian personalities that were present at the event included almost the entire top rung Bollywood actors. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan, the list also included cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to yesteryear great Krish Srikkanth and latest sensations Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Also read | From Radhika Merchant to Katrina Kaif, meet the designer who makes floral jewellery for weddings

ADVERTISEMENT

The entourage from down south was led by Rajinikanth, Suriya, Jyotika, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prithviraj, Atlee and Nayanthara.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, global celebrities who graced Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Rajinikanth was spotted along with his family. The veteran actor, along with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and groom Anant Ambani himself, was seen dancing in the ‘baraat’. Suriya and Jyotika attended the event in traditional wear while which was also the case with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, as well as Nayanthara and her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

John Cena, Yash, Mahesh Babu add glamour to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

The three-day wedding extravaganza is the final stop in a string of lavish parties the family has hosted since March. The couple were engaged in January 2023 and the Ambanis have hosted three lavish pre-wedding parties. After a small dinner for exclusive guests on Saturday, there’s also a grand reception on July 14.

(With inputs from agencies)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US