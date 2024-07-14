Rajinikanth greets Amitabh Bachchan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony

Superstars of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, greeted each other as they crossed paths at the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video from the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony showed the two superstars sharing a warm hug and expressing their best wishes to each other. In a gesture that has been appreciated by netizens, Rajinikanth can be seen intending to touch Amitabh’s feet, just to be stopped by Big B.

Notably, post the celebrations, the veteran took to his Tumblr blog on Saturday night and wrote a note of gratitude for the love and affection many of his old acquaintances showed him at the event. “They seemed to have changed in their physiognomy, but extremely sincere in their affection towards the association and the love of our times well spent together,” he wrote.

|It is strange how the little things that matter to each other, remain, but those that had a deeper association or a meaningful spent time, is lost and forgotten...well not really forgotten, but kept on the back burner, and remembered or brought out only when there is required meaning of the association,” he added.

It is noteworthy to mention that Amitabh and Rajinikanth are all set to share the screen soon in the upcoming Tamil film, Vettaiyan. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, has Amitabh reuniting with Rajinikanth 32 years after their film, Hum (1991). Produced by Subaskaran under his Lyca Productions banner, the film is set for a release this October.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.