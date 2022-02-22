Raashi Khanna gets candid on playing a complicated psychologist in ‘Rudra’

Raashi Khanna talks about playing a narcissistic sociopath in ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, whom fans may both hate and love

Raashi Khanna talks about playing a narcissistic sociopath in ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, whom fans may both hate and love

Telugu cinema actor Raashi Khanna makes her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn’s web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. She prefers to call her character Dr. Aliyah Choksi – a narcissistic sociopath – ‘grey’ rather than negative.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the six episode web series will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4.

Having auditioned for the role, Raashi says, “I love giving auditions because it says a lot about an actor’s capability. While auditioning, my gut feeling told me I would bag the role because I did it with a lot of conviction. S did my best to match the meter.”

She adds, “I play the ‘hate her but eventually start loving her’ character. While doing so, I had to be careful to not overdo it. There was a lot of prep that went into it right from the way my character looks to certain nuances and body language. There was a lot said just through the eyes. She’s a very eccentric person and so far from who I am in reality, but that was the most amazing part. “

The actor who featured as the lead actor in several Telugu movies kept requesting the director Rajesh Mapuskar to tell her if she was getting carried away with any aspect of her character. She says, “ I would credit the success of the character to the creator of the look.”

The actor says she read up various books (she is a psychology student) to understand her character and says the process of understanding and preparing for it was “a beautiful one”.

Was working on an OTT platform a part of her to-do list? She responds, “I am a person who lives in the moment and gives it a spiritual angle. In doing so, I may have put certain limitations on myself at times. I look at every given opportunity as a chance to reinvent myself. So, I don’t look at simply ticking boxes; instead, I focus on getting what I do right.”