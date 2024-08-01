A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 4 ever given us?

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /10 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 10 | August 4, 1693, is the date that has been traditionally ascribed to a monk called Dom Perignon inventing a certain celebratory beverage. Though it is doubtful whether he actually invented it, he did however innovate the techniques used to perfect this version of sparkling wine. What drink is this that one usually sees being popped open with a smile? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Champagne SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | Retired British cavalry officer Philip Astley opened his riding school with performances of ‘feats on horsemanship’ on August 4, 1777. He had even trained a small horse to add and subtract numbers, act dead and do ‘mind-reading’. He made the performance space circular so that the centrifugal force generated by galloping in circles made it easier for riders to stand on the back of their mounts. This eventually led to what new form of entertainment that still comes to our cities now and then DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Circus SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | The ‘Hinomaru’ was established as the official flag to be flown from ships of a certain country on this date in 1854. One of the most easily recognisable flags, the theme of the flag has been central to this country for thousands of years. If ‘Hinomaru’ means ‘ball of the sun’, which country’s flag is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Japan SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | Born on August 4, 1898, Ernesto Maserati was an Italian race-car driver and engineer who, along with his brothers, founded an automobile company in the family name. Now known for their sporty and stylish cars, they have had a logo which shows a trident, inspired from a statue in Bologna of the Roman god of the sea. Which god’s trident is the Maserati logo? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Neptune SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | This legendary American trumpet player and singer, nicknamed ‘Satchmo’, a short form for ‘Satchel Mouth’, a reference to his extraordinary trumpeting abilities, was born on this day in 1901. Known all over the world for his song ‘What a wonderful world’, who is this iconic musician? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Louis Armstrong SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | Born this date in 1929, this iconic Indian singer was celebrated for his dynamic stage presence and influential singing style. He was also responsible for introducing the larger population to the alpine singing style of yodelling. Who is this singer who holds the record for the most number of Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer awards (eight)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kishore Kumar SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | This American athlete won his second gold medal at the Berlin Olympics in 1936. In the preliminary round, German Luz Long had set the Olympic record, and after two fouls, the American advanced. Eventually winning and setting an Olympic record, the two of them later became good friends, which became controversial in the eyes of the Germans. Who was this extraordinary American athlete? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jesse Owens SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | Renowned for his excellent adaptations of Shakespearean tragedies, Vishal Bhardwaj is an acclaimed Indian film director and music composer who was born on August 4, 1965. As a composer, he has won two National Film awards for Best Music Direction and was the composer of the theme tune for a highly successful 1989 anime adaptation of a children’s classic book. Which book was this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘The Jungle Book’ SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | This iconic English band released their first album titled ‘The Piper at The Gates Of Dawn’ in 1967. Made under the leadership of Syd Barrett, it has a combination of short peppy numbers with witty lyrics and long psychedelic instrumental pieces. This was the debut of which band that eventually stayed on the charts for decades? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pink Floyd SHOW ANSWER