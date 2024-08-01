GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 4 ever given us?

Published - August 01, 2024 09:02 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

The Olympic rings, representing the union of the five continents, on a wall.
1 / 10 | August 4, 1693, is the date that has been traditionally ascribed to a monk called Dom Perignon inventing a certain celebratory beverage. Though it is doubtful whether he actually invented it, he did however innovate the techniques used to perfect this version of sparkling wine. What drink is this that one usually sees being popped open with a smile?
Answer : Champagne
