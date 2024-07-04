GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 7 ever given us!
Premium

Published - July 04, 2024 09:02 am IST

Berty Ashley
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 7 ever given us!
Thomas the Tank Engine on Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.  
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | According to a legend, July 7, 1550 was the traditional date that this important food item was thought to have been introduced to Europe. Native to Mexico, it has been cultivated since 1250 BC in Central America with the Aztecs drinking it as Xocoatl. What item, which is one of the world's most popular gifts, is this?
Answer : Chocolate
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

