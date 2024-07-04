Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has July 7 ever given us!

1 / 10 | According to a legend, July 7, 1550 was the traditional date that this important food item was thought to have been introduced to Europe. Native to Mexico, it has been cultivated since 1250 BC in Central America with the Aztecs drinking it as Xocoatl. What item, which is one of the world’s most popular gifts, is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chocolate SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | On this day in 1928, on the 48th birthday of Otto Rohwedder, his invention was sold for the first time by the Chillicothe Baking Company in Missouri. When it was first sold there were rumours that it wouldn’t last as the item was frail and would spoil easily. Soon it became so popular that every invention since is compared to it. What did Rohwedder sell on his birthday? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sliced Bread SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | On this day in 1930, construction began on the Boulder Canyon Dam project. It became one of the largest engineering projects in humanity, creating a city for the 5000 workers. The dam formed Lake Mead that held almost 30 million acre-feet of water. It was announced by a politician that it would be named after the then US president, who was blamed by many for the Great Depression. Which monumental dam is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hoover Dam SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | On this day in 1936, American businessman Henry F. Phillips received a patent for a new tool he had invented. He had invented a “cross-recessed” screw, and the required tool needed to make it work. The difference of this screw being its self-centering property. What now popular tool did he invent? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Phillips screwdriver SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | Born on this day in 1940, Richard Starkey is an English musician who achieved global fame by playing drums in one of the most famous bands of all time. He took on a stage name, making a reference to the habit of wearing many rings and eventually made it legal. Who is this icon whose drumming you would have heard or his voice as the narrator of ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ringo Starr SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | Born this day in 1944, Ian Wilmut was a Scottish embryologist who headed a research group who in 1996 oversaw the birth of a lamb at the University of Edinburgh. Named Dolly, the sheep lived for 6 years, and after its death was preserved at the National Museum of Scotland. What is special about the lamb Dr. Wilmut grew? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : First cloned mammal SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | On this day in 1953, this iconic person set out on a bike trip through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador. During his travel he was appalled by the poverty, hunger, and disease he encountered. This led him to become a guerrilla leader who eventually became the face of revolution and counter culture. Who was this iconic biker? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Che Guevera SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | On this day in 1969, the Official Languages Act was passed in this country’s House of Commons. This act approved equality of French-English language. Recently it has been proposed that every single indigenous languages still spoken today become an official language. This would amount to more than 70 languages spoken by First Nations people, Metis and Inuit. Which country is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Canada SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | Born this day in 1981, this gentleman was an avid footballer and the team’s goalkeeper, but his coach needed someone to fill a position in the cricket team, and that’s how his journey started. Who is this sportsperson who has played the most number of international matches as captain across formats? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : M.S. Dhoni SHOW ANSWER