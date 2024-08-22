GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 25 ever given us?

Updated - August 22, 2024 10:04 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 09:00 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has August 25 ever given us?
The Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, also a painter, storyboards his films as full-scale paintings.
1 / 10 | The first Tsar and Grand Prince of all Russia for 37 years from 1547, Ivan Vasilyevich was born on this date in 1530. He was responsible for the transformation of Russia from a medieval state to a giant empire.He was given the nickname Grozny (‘inspires fear’), but anti-Russian propaganda anglicised the nickname to portray him as an evil sadistic ruler. By what name is he known in English history?
Answer : Ivan the Terrible
