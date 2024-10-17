Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Happy Birthdays!

1 Sir Christopher Wren, an English architect and astronomer, whose beautiful buildings are tourist attractions even today was born on October 20, 1632. The building he considered his masterpiece stands on the highest point of London and has one of the highest domes in the world till date. The world got a full look at it during the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981. Which building is this where many British national events are held?

2 Hungarian actor Bela Lugosi was born on this day in 1882. After moving to the USA, he started acting in films and found himself excelling in the horror genre. His thick Hungarian accent made him an obvious choice to play which notorious character for many years?

3 James Chadwick was an English physicist born on this day and headed the British team that worked on the Manhattan project. He was awarded the 1935 Nobel Prize in Physics for his discovery of a subatomic particle. What particle is this which is the only one with no charge?

4 Born this day in 1956, Danny Boyle is a director whose works have been voted as some of the greatest British films of all time. Though the 1996 film Trainspotting was a huge hit, it was a 2008 film of his that is special to Indian audiences. What movie was this which gave India two Academy awards?

5 America actor and musician Viggo Mortensen, known for his character acting, was born this day in 1958. His most famous onscreen performance is as Aragorn, one of the nine protagonists in a trilogy of films, about destroying a piece of jewellery. Which iconic film series is this?

6 This person, born this day in 1963, is currently a politician, who represents the State of Punjab. Earlier, he had international acclaim as a dashing cricketer known for his ability to hit sixers. When he became a commentator, his comedic style led to him eventually becoming a judge of comedy shows. Who is this gentleman?

7 This lady went on to become the first woman to hold the second-highest office in the executive branch of the United States. Born this day in 1964, her mother had moved from Chennai to California to study endocrinology and her father was the first Black scholar to be a tenured professor at Stanford University. Who is this lady who could get a promotion soon?

8 A fearsome fast bowler, who started playing soccer and rugby as a child in Bloemfontein, was born this day in 1966. He then discovered his skills with a cricket ball and became the first South African bowler to scalp 300 test Wickets. Who is this bowler, known as the ‘White Lightning’?

9 Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. was born this day in 1971. As a child, he was a huge fan of the beagle from the comic strip ‘Peanuts,’ which led to his mother giving him the nickname we are all familiar with. He became an iconic rapper whose music became the soundtrack for the ‘thuglife’. Who is this artist, who was the unofficial mascot for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics?

10 Born this day in 1978, this sportsman was one of the most feared batsmen in the 2000’s for India. He was the first Indian to be honoured as Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World for his 2008 scorecard. Who is this person, who still holds the record for the fastest triple century (300 off 278 balls)?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers 1. St. Paul’s Cathedral 2. Count Dracula 3. Neutron 4. Slumdog Millionaire 5. Lord of the Rings 6. Navjot Singh Sidhu 7. Kamala Harris 8. Allan Donald 9. Snoop Dogg 10. Virender Sehwag

